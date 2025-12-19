Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor

Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award.