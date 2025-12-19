Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award.
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program, established under the HIRE Vets Act of 2017, recognizes organizations that demonstrate exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining U.S. military veterans. UTRS is especially proud to achieve Platinum Medallion status for the first time – a milestone that reflects our continued growth and commitment to supporting veterans in the workforce.
The HIRE Vets Medallion award allows us to demonstrate to our current employees and our potential hires just how strong our commitment to hiring and retaining veterans is. By achieving the Platinum level this year, after many years of achieving the Gold level, we elevated this commitment even further. Ultimately, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award drives us to continuously improve and foster a culture of excellence and inclusion where veterans can thrive. – Shelby McCarty, Human Resources Compliance Manager
Commitment to Veteran Employment and Retention
UTRS’s selection for this award highlights the company’s continued success in building a veteran-inclusive culture and workforce. Over the past year:
- 12.28% of all UTRS new hires were veterans.
- UTRS expanded its Veterans Committee, which partners Human Resources and veteran team members to identify and address veterans’ specific workplace needs.
- The company enhanced its leadership training programs to help veterans strengthen and grow their leadership skills.
- UTRS extended its longstanding veteran pay differential program, increasing the length of time differential pay is provided during active-duty service.
As an award recipient, UTRS is recognized on the official awardee map at https://www.hirevets.gov/awardees, alongside other organizations demonstrating excellence in veteran employment practices.
About Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)
UTRS is a trusted technology firm delivering a comprehensive suite of technology, engineering, and manufacturing services across both the public and private sectors. Since its founding in 1985, UTRS has supported key clients including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, as well as commercial enterprises. In addition to providing U.S. warfighter support services for decades, UTRS also actively fosters a work environment that brings out the best in and for our people.
Read more: www.utrs.com
About Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)
Contact
Dan Gregory
856-330-9088
https://www.utrs.com/
