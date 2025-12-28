Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Hicksville, NY, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry.
Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. has built a strong reputation for financial discipline, operational excellence, and a people-first culture. Over the past 26 years, the company has successfully navigated multiple technology shifts, three major economic recessions, and the unprecedented challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout its history, Sriven Info Inc. has remained committed to honoring its obligations to employees, clients, and partners. Notably, the company maintained strict financial discipline and continued on-time salary payments, even during periods of market volatility and economic uncertainty.
Speaking at the anniversary celebrations, I V Reddy, Founder & President of Sriven Info Inc., reflected on the company’s journey and outlined its long-term strategic direction.
“With 26 years is not just a measure of longevity—it represents discipline, resilience, and the strength of our teams,” said I V Reddy, "we built this organization with a long-term vision. As we look ahead, our focus is clear: by 2030, Sriven Info Inc and our group of companies will evolve into a strong AI product company.”
As part of this transformation, Sriven Info Inc is making focused investments in artificial intelligence, innovation, and product development, transitioning from traditional services toward scalable, AI-driven solutions. The company plans to launch the first phase of its AI product portfolio in early 2026, with an initial focus on solutions designed to support job seekers and workforce transformation.
The 26th anniversary milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to integrity, innovation, and sustainable growth, as it enters its next phase of evolution.
Categories