Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families.
Fairfax, VA, December 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Let Mommy Sleep, a nationally recognized provider of newborn and postpartum care, announced today that its complimentary resource, Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide, has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families.
The recognition follows Let Mommy Sleep’s recent TITAN Award for Female Entrepreneurs.
Created for expecting and new parents, the guide provides clear, evidence-based answers to the newborn and postpartum care questions families most often face during the first week at home—one of the most vulnerable and transformative periods of early parenthood.
“We may not be able to place a night nanny in every home, but we can share the same evidence-based guidance our nurses and newborn care providers deliver every night in real homes,” said Denise Iacona Stern of Let Mommy Sleep.
The guide was written and reviewed by Let Mommy Sleep’s team of licensed nurses and certified newborn care providers, drawing on more than 15 years of hands-on experience supporting families in their homes. All content reflects current pediatric and postpartum best practices and is designed to be practical, reassuring, and immediately usable at no cost.
Topics covered include postpartum healing and recovery, newborn sleep expectations, feeding guidance for breastfeeding and formula-fed babies, essential baby care skills such as diapering and soothing and the importance of postpartum support and community resources.
The full guide is available to download at no cost:
Your First Week Home with Baby – Ultimate Q&A
The Mom’s Choice Awards® program is internationally respected for evaluating products and services for children, families, and educators. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” said Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great-value purchases.”
Let Mommy Sleep is honored to be recognized by the Mom’s Choice Awards® and remains committed to supporting families with trusted tools that reduce stress, increase confidence, and help everyone get a little more rest during the earliest days of parenthood.
About Let Mommy Sleep
Founded in 2010, Let Mommy Sleep provides professional newborn and postpartum care services to families across the United States. The company’s team of licensed nurses and certified newborn care providers supports families with evidence-based guidance, overnight care, and educational resources designed to promote parental confidence and infant safety.
