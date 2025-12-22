Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime.
Tampa, FL, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood’s comedy landscape has long been dominated by male voices and perspectives—especially in the much-loved road trip genre. But with Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip, writer-director-star Ryann Liebl boldly turns that script on its head, delivering a heartfelt, hilarious adventure built around authentic female friendship and wit outside the conventional studio system.
In a genre where laughs too often come from the predictable male point of view, Liebl ventured beyond Hollywood’s usual corridors of power to create something fresh, original, and genuinely relatable. By writing, directing, and starring in this film, she brought a distinctly female voice to a classic story of self-discovery and adventure—one that speaks to audiences of all ages this holiday season.
Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip follows two best friends as they embark on a comic journey across Wisconsin toward a cabin one of them has unexpectedly inherited. Along the way, they confront life’s absurdities, learn more about each other, and discover that true fulfillment is often found off the beaten path.
Shot entirely on location in Wisconsin with a predominantly regional cast and crew, the film embraces an indie spirit while offering the lush scenery and warm humor audiences crave.
Liebl’s creative choices highlight both the beauty of real places and the power of stories that emerge when women take control of the narrative —proving that meaningful, laugh-out-loud comedy isn’t limited to big budgets or male- centric writers’ rooms.
Described by fans as “a feel-good buddy movie” and compared in tone to beloved comedies like Bridesmaids, Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip delivers something rare: a funny, touching story that resonates with women and men alike.
Apple TV Rated TV- PG and available on major streaming platforms, this film is an ideal choice for families looking to laugh together during the holidays and beyond. Also, streaming free on Amazon Prime.
About the Filmmaker
Ryann Liebl is an award-winning filmmaker, actor, and storyteller, she founded REL Films to create films that uplift, inspire and support female voices. Her work champions authentic voices and experiences. With Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip, she brings humor, heart, and unfiltered perspective to a genre that’s due for a fresh take.
Watch / Stream: Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip is available now on Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel, Hoopla, AppleTV, GooglePlay, and other major on-demand platforms.
Website - https://www.facebook.com/magsandjuliegoonaroadtrip
