Calculus Tax, Inc. Launches FreshRelief Educational Platform Ahead of Tax Season to Address Widespread Tax Filing Avoidance

Calculus Tax, Inc. announced the launch of FreshRelief, an educational tax relief platform designed to help individuals understand unresolved tax issues and IRS resolution options ahead of the upcoming tax season. The platform focuses on filing status clarity, common IRS notices, and relief pathways, aiming to reduce fear-driven tax avoidance through transparency and structured guidance rather than sales-driven engagement.