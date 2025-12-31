AV Stars Los Angeles Introduces Interactive Floors and Walls as New Audiovisual Service Offering

AV Stars Los Angeles is a leading audiovisual production company specializing in projection mapping, interactive AV installations, and event lighting design. With expertise spanning music events, corporate functions, and luxury productions, AV Stars merges technology and artistry to produce world-class experiences that inspire and engage audiences. For projects big and small, AV Stars delivers creativity, reliability, and breathtaking results—every time.