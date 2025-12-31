AV Stars Los Angeles Introduces Interactive Floors and Walls as New Audiovisual Service Offering
Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AV Stars Los Angeles, an audiovisual production company specializing in projection mapping, interactive installations, and event lighting design, announced the addition of Interactive Floors and Walls to its service portfolio. The new offering is available for live events as well as permanent audiovisual installations.
The expansion reflects the growing demand for interactive technologies in corporate events, brand activations, and experiential environments. Interactive floors and walls use motion tracking and projection systems that respond to audience movement, allowing participants to engage directly with digital content in real time.
AV Stars Los Angeles provides audiovisual services for a range of applications, including music events, corporate functions, luxury productions, and architectural installations. The company’s new interactive solutions are designed for use in event venues, trade shows, exhibitions, museums, and commercial spaces.
“Interactive environments are becoming an increasingly common component of live events and permanent installations,” said Dave Lirking, a representative of AV Stars Los Angeles. “This service allows organizers and designers to create experiences where audience participation is central to the visual presentation.”
The interactive floors and walls can be customized to support branded visuals, informational content, or creative concepts, depending on the project’s goals. According to the company, the systems are suitable for both short-term event use and long-term installation in venues seeking ongoing interactive displays.
Based in Los Angeles, AV Stars Los Angeles works with event planners, venues, production teams, and creative agencies throughout Southern California and other markets. The company’s services include projection mapping, interactive audiovisual installations, event lighting design, and technical production support.
About AV Stars Los Angeles
AV Stars Los Angeles is an audiovisual production company providing technology-driven solutions for events and installations. The company specializes in projection mapping, interactive AV systems, event lighting design, and immersive visual environments for corporate, entertainment, and architectural applications.
Dave Lirking
949-394-2572
https://avstars.net/
