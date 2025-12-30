FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging.
Fort Wayne, IN, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ftgimaging.com/recognition
FTG Imaging, the pioneering leader in wireless dental radiography, announces that its flagship DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor has been named a Standout Product with "Best Image Quality" designation in the prestigious CR Foundation Buying Guide: The Best Products for 2026. This marks yet another industry validation for the revolutionary wireless sensor that has been transforming dental imaging workflows nationwide.
The Technology Behind the Award
DC-Air® is dentistry's first and only Bluetooth® wireless, direct-conversion intraoral X-ray sensor - a technological leap that eliminates the cables, fragility, and image distortion that have plagued digital sensors for decades. Manufactured in Finland by Athlos Oy and distributed by FTG Imaging, DC-Air® represents a fundamental reimagining of how dental X-rays should work.
Unlike conventional sensors that convert X-rays to visible light before creating a digital image (introducing distortion at every conversion step), DC-Air® converts X-rays directly into electronic signals—delivering diagnostic truth without the noise.
Why Image Accuracy Matters More Than "Image Quality"
FTG Imaging has pioneered a critical distinction in dental radiography: Image Accuracy (IA) versus subjective "image quality." While competitors rely on post-processing filters that make images look better, DC-Air® delivers images that are better—verified through objective Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) testing.
Where 'quality' is subjective, accuracy is objective. IA delivers diagnostic truth verified through MTF testing. This means measurable performance, not just aesthetics. DC-Air® achieves MTF values exceeding 70% at 5 lp/mm and over 40% at 10 lp/mm, significantly outperforming legacy wired sensors in the diagnostic spatial frequency ranges that matter most for detecting caries, fractures, and pathology.
Leadership Response
"CR Foundation's recognition validates what our customers experience every day—diagnostic clarity that changes how practices approach patient care," said Dr. Robert Sachs, D.D.S., Founder and COO at FTG Imaging. "We didn't set out to make another sensor. We set out to solve the problems that have frustrated clinicians for a generation. This award tells us we succeeded."
About CR Foundation
CR Foundation (Clinicians Report®) is the original and only independent dental product testing organization funded solely by dentists. Founded in 1976, CR tests over 750 different product brands annually through its network of 450+ clinical evaluators in 19 countries, combining field trials, controlled clinical research, and laboratory testing to provide objective, unbiased product evaluations to the profession.
A Track Record of Excellence
The CR Foundation recognition follows DC-Air®'s receipt of both the 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product recognition earlier this year, cementing its position as the premier choice for practices demanding superior imaging performance.
Availability
The DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor Kit (Retail: $6,999) is available for immediate delivery to qualified dental practices throughout North America. The complete kit includes the DC-Air® sensor, docking station, and patented Zero Profile® Comfort Holder Set. For complete details on DC-Air®'s industry recognition by CR Foundation, visit: ftgimaging.com/recognition.
About FTG Imaging
Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) develops innovative wireless digital radiography solutions for modern dental practices. Headquartered in Goshen, Indiana, FTG is a joint venture between Finnish imaging pioneer Athlos Oy and experienced dental industry professionals, combining decades of expertise in high-energy physics, clinical dentistry, and business operations to deliver next-generation imaging technology.
Media Contact:
press@velociteamstrategies.com
FTG Imaging
www.ftgimaging.com
Contact
Robert Sachs, D.D.S.
Robert Sachs, D.D.S. is the Chief Operating Officer of FTG Imaging
