Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition.
Melbourne, Australia, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Masci and Joshua Bradstock Elevate Crown Melbourne with Landmark Theatre Redefining Luxury and Scale
Australia-based studio 8 Architecture, founded by internationally renowned designer Daniel Masci and Joshua Bradstock, continues to set new benchmarks in luxury architecture through globally ambitious, high-profile projects.
At the centre of the studio’s growing international reputation is the recently completed Crown Melbourne Theatre redevelopment — a transformational project that exemplifies 8 Architecture’s ability to operate at the highest level of design excellence, complexity, and prestige.
Originally conceived as a 600-seat venue, the theatre has been reimagined and expanded to accommodate 1,250 patrons, dramatically increasing capacity while preserving intimacy, comfort, and exceptional sightlines. The redesigned auditorium introduces new side-line theatre balconies, creating premium VIP viewing experiences tailored specifically for Crown’s most exclusive guests.
The redevelopment is complemented by a new modern contemporary–inspired foyer, delivering a refined interpretation of classic glamour through contemporary materials, bespoke detailing, and layered lighting. The foyer acts as an elegant and theatrical prelude to the performance experience, seamlessly balancing heritage reference with modern luxury.
A bespoke arrival and entrance sequence was carefully designed to heighten anticipation and sense of occasion, guiding guests fluidly from Crown Melbourne’s broader precinct into a richly immersive cultural environment. Every element — from spatial proportions to material selection — was meticulously considered to align with Crown’s world-class brand positioning.
Widely regarded as award-calibre, the project reinforces 8 Architecture’s standing among international studios delivering complex, global-scale projects within highly demanding, high-profile environments.
Beyond major hospitality and cultural commissions, 8 Architecture has also designed a select portfolio of high-end private residences, crafting bespoke homes defined by material richness, spatial elegance, and a refined connection between architecture and lifestyle.
With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel Masci brings a rare blend of architectural vision and construction expertise, ensuring ambitious design concepts are realised with precision and buildability. Under the leadership of Joshua Bradstock, the studio continues to expand its international footprint, delivering global projects with discretion, clarity, and uncompromising quality.
From landmark cultural venues to bespoke luxury residences, 8 Architecture remains at the forefront of internationally recognised, cutting-edge architectural design.
For more information, visit www.8architecture.com.au
Daniel Masci
8architecture.com.au
