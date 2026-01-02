Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of Pokémon TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Niceville, FL, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium collectibles, expert-curated inventory, and commitment to creating a welcoming community for collectors of all ages.
The new store, located in the heart of Niceville, will officially open its doors to the public on January 2, 2026 offering a one-of-a-kind retail experience for Pokémon fans and trading card enthusiasts. The grand opening celebration will include exclusive discounts and in-store specials available only on opening weekend.
“Our goal with Legacy Collection has always been to bring people together through the excitement of collecting,” said Joseph Linnus, Owner and Founder of Legacy Collection LLC. “This new store is more than just a retail space—it’s a community hub where collectors can connect, learn, and celebrate the passion that brings us all together.”
Legacy Collection’s new retail space will feature a curated selection of sealed Pokémon TCG products, graded cards, singles, and collectible accessories. The store will also integrate its thriving Whatnot and eBay sales channels, bridging the gap between online convenience and in-person community engagement.
The Legacy Collection team invites collectors, families, and Pokémon fans from across the Emerald Coast to join the grand opening festivities and experience firsthand the next evolution of Pokémon collecting in Northwest Florida.
Event Details
Grand Opening: January 2, 2026
Location: 117 Cedar Avenue, Back Office, Niceville, Florida 32578
Website: https://linktr.ee/legacycollectionllc
Social Media: @Chillchatcollectpokemontcg
About Legacy Collection LLC
Legacy Collection LLC is a Florida-based Pokémon TCG retailer and collectibles brand founded by Joseph Linnus. Known for its integrity, customer focus, and high-quality inventory, Legacy Collection serves collectors through in-person events, live Whatnot streams, and online marketplaces. The brand’s mission is to build a community where passion for Pokémon collecting can thrive—one pack, slab, and memory at a time.
Contact
Contact
Joseph Linnus
850-972-8343
linktr.ee/legacycollectionllc
