P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Doris O. Iheagwam a Featured Member
Brooklyn, NY, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York has been named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam serves as a licensed case manager at Homes for the Homeless, connecting individuals and families with the resources they need to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives. In addition, she worked for Platinum Community Care as a social worker providing essential services to asylum seekers.
Prior to her current positions, Iheagwam interned at the Educational Alliance, Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Her first social work job was from working with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. She has worked as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education in public schools where she carried a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing and also has experience working in preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled.
Iheagwam has received numerous honors for her work, including awards from Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024 and was recently named an Industry Leader and Honored Member.
Iheagwam received her B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College and an M.S.W from New York University. She has taken courses in social work at Fordham University, University of South Carolina, and Robertson College. She has co-led parenting workshops and has given a presentation on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public schools.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam serves as a licensed case manager at Homes for the Homeless, connecting individuals and families with the resources they need to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives. In addition, she worked for Platinum Community Care as a social worker providing essential services to asylum seekers.
Prior to her current positions, Iheagwam interned at the Educational Alliance, Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Her first social work job was from working with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. She has worked as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education in public schools where she carried a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing and also has experience working in preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled.
Iheagwam has received numerous honors for her work, including awards from Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024 and was recently named an Industry Leader and Honored Member.
Iheagwam received her B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College and an M.S.W from New York University. She has taken courses in social work at Fordham University, University of South Carolina, and Robertson College. She has co-led parenting workshops and has given a presentation on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public schools.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories