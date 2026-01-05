Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Brooklyn, NY, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026.
In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem across the Spiked Mobile programs, with a primary focus on the company’s Charter Spectrum and RTO Mobile Retail Partner Programs. His mandate centers on frontline execution, field leadership, and partner productivity, driving results from the store level up.
He will own the frontline, working directly with retail partners, recruiting and developing high-performing agents, and refining Mobilfy’s retail partner model through hands-on execution. His leadership approach centers on proving performance first, establishing repeatable success in-market, and then scaling that success by building teams around what demonstrably works.
Tillman brings more than three decades of senior leadership across wireless, telecom, and retail distribution. His career has been defined by operating close to the field, building disciplined channel organizations, and delivering sustained results through accountability and execution. He is widely recognized for turning strategy into action by leading from the front rather than managing from a distance.
Throughout his career, Tillman has demonstrated the ability to enter markets personally, raise performance store by store, and create operating standards that scale. This experience aligns directly with Mobilfy’s growth philosophy: results earn resources, execution drives expansion.
Scott Ross, EVP of Sales at Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, Commented - “Scalable growth starts in the field, and Tim understands that. He knows how to build credibility with partners, establish standards through action, and create momentum that multiplies. His leadership will strengthen execution across the Spiked Mobile program and accelerate retail partner performance nationwide”
Tony Ross, CEO of Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, added - “Tim is a builder. He leads by example, owns the outcome, and understands that the strongest organizations are grown from proven success. His role is to establish what great looks like in the field and then scale it responsibly. We’re excited to have him take point on this next phase of Mobilfy’s retail expansion.”
Tillman’s appointment reflects Mobilfy’s continued commitment to execution-led growth, partner accountability, and leadership earned through results as the company expands its Retail Agent Partner ecosystem across 2026 and beyond.
Mobilfy’s expansion comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to strengthen its position in the channel and broaden its offerings across multiple ecosystems. The addition of Tim marks another milestone in Mobilfy’s continued commitment to leadership, execution, and results.
About Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC:Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC is a leading mobile and connectivity solutions provider, enabling carrier, agent, and vendor partners through a scalable national distribution ecosystem. With a focus on execution, innovation, and partner success, Mobilfy delivers growth across retail, enterprise, and emerging technology channels.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Jake Grayson // Business Development // Jake.grayson@mobilfy.com
About Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC:Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC is a leading mobile and connectivity solutions provider, enabling carrier, agent, and vendor partners through a scalable national distribution ecosystem. With a focus on execution, innovation, and partner success, Mobilfy delivers growth across retail, enterprise, and emerging technology channels.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Jake Grayson // Business Development // Jake.grayson@mobilfy.com
