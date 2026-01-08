ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15

ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event.