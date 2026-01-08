ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15
ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event.
Rochester, NY, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Free charging from 12:00–4:00 PM on 2050 Latta Rd. in Rochester, NY 14612.
ChargeSmart EV® is expanding access to fast, reliable EV charging in Monroe County with the grand opening of a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece. To celebrate, drivers can charge for free from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 15, 2026. New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is scheduled to attend.
Located on 2050 Latta Rd. in Rochester, NY 14612, this new site is built for quick stops and real-world reliability, giving drivers a straightforward charging experience that gets them back on the road.
This site delivers fast, reliable charging with:
Up to 320 kW charge speed
8 total plugs — 4 CCS + 4 NACS
“This Greece site is exactly what we’re focused on building more of in 2026,” said Salvatore Valle, Co-Founder, ChargeSmart EV®. “It’s close to the freeway, so drivers can pull off, charge up quickly, and get back on the road. We’re excited to partner with the team at Bill Gray’s and give drivers a great spot to recharge.”
State leaders are recognizing the role fast, reliable infrastructure plays in New York’s energy future.
Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The future of transportation is electric! Thanks to ChargeSmart EV, communities like ours are leading the way when it comes to creating a cleaner, greener future in New York. I’m proud to support them in this work and continue prioritizing green transportation options.”
Grand Opening Details
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Free Charging: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Site Location: Bill Gray’s — 2050 Latta Rd., Rochester, NY 14612 (Town of Greece)
Special Guest: New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney (scheduled to attend)
Charging: DC fast charging up to 320 kW
Plugs: 8 total — 4 CCS + 4 NACS
Drivers can find the Greece site and start a session using the ChargeSmart EV app.
About ChargeSmart EV®
ChargeSmart EV® builds and operates a connected network of reliable EV charging stations for drivers, businesses, and communities. From site design and permitting to installation and operations, we deliver dependable charging that keeps people moving.
* Actual charging speeds vary by vehicle capability, state of charge, and site conditions.
Media Contact:
Nate Schaller, Marketing Director, ChargeSmart EV®
nate@chargesmartev.com
(716) 262-7150
