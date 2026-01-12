Professional Dance Network (PDN) Announces "Treasures of the World," a Celebration of Global Culture
A cultural festival is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The event will celebrate dance, music, food, and arts representing various global cultures. Admission to the festival grounds is free. A Cultural Dance Performance, a central feature of the day, will begin at 3:00 PM at the James Armstrong Theatre.
Torrance, CA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The festival will feature dance performances, music, culinary offerings, art exhibitions, and merchandise vendors showcasing goods from various cultures. It offers an opportunity for families and friends to experience diverse cultures within the community.
The Cultural Dance Concert will be held at the James Armstrong Theatre at 3:00 PM. The concert will feature a diverse lineup of performances exploring various dance cultures. Tickets for the concert are required and are priced between $10 and $35.
"'Treasures of the World,' a celebration that not only showcases the beauty of cultural diversity but also strengthens community bonds," said Frit & Frat Fuller, Executive Producers at PDN. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and support local artists and vendors who contribute to our vibrant cultural landscape."
The festival and Cultural Dance Concert provide an opportunity for community members to engage, experience diverse cultures, and foster greater understanding. Attendees are invited to bring friends and family.
Torino Festival Plaza Torrance Cultural Arts Center
3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, California 90503
Sunday, February 1, 2026
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Cultural Festival-Free)
3:00 PM (Cultural Dance Concert-Ticketed)
For Tickets to the Dance Concert:
James Armstrong Theatre
TCAC box office: 310/781-7171
Adults: $35 - Students/Seniors: $25 – Children (ages 4-12): $10
Tickets: https://torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/event-details/S0:E2815
Contacts:
Sheri Senter, PDN Executive Director, ssnpss@aol.com, (949) 338-8187
Frit & Frat Fuller, PDN Executive Producers, fullamo2@yahoo.com, (818) 224-8641
Angelika Nemeth, "Treasures of the World," Artistic Director, (714) 293-2162, angelikanemeth@cox.net
