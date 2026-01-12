Professional Dance Network (PDN) Announces "Treasures of the World," a Celebration of Global Culture

A cultural festival is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The event will celebrate dance, music, food, and arts representing various global cultures. Admission to the festival grounds is free. A Cultural Dance Performance, a central feature of the day, will begin at 3:00 PM at the James Armstrong Theatre.