Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Nacogdoches, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in March and is also from Nacogdoches.
After leaving East Texas to pursue higher education, advanced legal training, and (for Mohr) years of professional experience in larger legal markets, both women are now returning home with a shared goal: to provide families in Nacogdoches County and surrounding communities with high-quality, modern legal representation that also reflects the principles and heart of their beloved small town.
“This community helped shape who I am,” said Mohr. “So many people here believed in and supported me as a child, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Being able to bring everything I’ve learned back to Nacogdoches to serve families here with excellence is incredibly meaningful.”
About Taylor Mohr:
Taylor Mohr began her academic career at Baylor University, where she enrolled at just 17 years old on the President’s Academic Scholarship. While at Baylor, she was a member of the Baylor Songleaders dance team and active in multiple honor societies. Mohr graduated summa cum laude at age 20 and went on to attend Baylor University School of Law on a full-tuition academic scholarship.
While in law school, Mohr excelled academically, earning placement on the Dean’s List, actively participating in the Student Bar Association, and developing a strong foundation in advocacy and legal analysis. She graduated from law school and passed the Texas Bar at age 23.
Mohr is now a Board Certified Family Law Attorney (a distinction earned by only 1% of Texas attorneys) and a Certified Mediator. She has nearly 14 years of experience handling complex family law cases, estate planning matters, and mediations. She has been repeatedly recognized for professional excellence, including multiple years of selection as a Rising Star and Super Lawyer by Texas Super Lawyers and Ones to Watch by Best Lawyers. She has also been named to the Top 50 Up-and-Coming Women Attorneys in Texas, Top 100 Up-and-Coming Attorneys in Texas, and D Magazine’s Top Attorneys Under 40 lists.
Known for her strategic approach, clear communication, and compassionate but fearless client advocacy, Mohr has built a reputation for helping families navigate difficult legal transitions with confidence and dignity.
About Sophie Perry:
Sophie Perry is a Nacogdoches native who recently graduated from South Texas College of Law Houston and is preparing to sit for the February Texas Bar Exam. Committed to serving the community that raised her, Perry made the intentional decision to return to Nacogdoches immediately after law school to begin her legal career.
During law school, Perry completed extensive hands-on training with respected East Texas legal institutions and practitioners. She served as a Judicial Intern for the 145th District Court in Nacogdoches, where she conducted legal research, observed jury and bench trials, and gained exposure to family law matters, adoptions, and other courtroom proceedings. She also interned with the Nacogdoches County Attorney’s Office, observing CPS permanency hearings and criminal proceedings, and with Jason Armstrong PLLC in Lufkin, where she assisted with estate planning, probate matters, and business formation documents.
Perry holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi and earned a Mediation Certificate through The Frank Evans Center for Conflict Resolution. Through mentorship and guidance from Taylor Mohr, Perry is excited to build her practice in family law, estate planning, and mediation, with a focus on serving East Texas families with skill, care, and community commitment.
About Mohr Law Group:
Mohr Law Group is a boutique law firm built on the belief that families deserve both strong legal advocacy and thoughtful, forward-looking guidance.
The firm’s culture emphasizes client education and empowerment, strategic and practical legal solutions, compassionate service grounded in integrity, and a deep understanding of evolving family dynamics.
A Commitment to Nacogdoches and East Texas:
The opening of the Nacogdoches office reflects Mohr Law Group’s long-term commitment to East Texas families.
“We want families here to have access to the same level of representation they’d expect in a major city—without having to leave their community,” Mohr said. “Our vision is to serve Nacogdoches with heart, strategy, and a genuine understanding of what matters here.”
The Nacogdoches office will serve clients throughout Nacogdoches County, Angelina County, and surrounding areas, offering representation in family law, estate planning, and mediation services, maintaining a focus on excellent, strategic, and empowering representation.
For more information about how Mohr Law Group can serve you or to schedule a consultation, visit www.mohrlawgroup.com
Contact
Taylor Mohr
469-334-2311
www.mohrlawgroup.com
