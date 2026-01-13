California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting

CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth.