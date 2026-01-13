California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth.
Sacramento, CA, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) announced the launch of Empower, a multi-state small business development program designed to help entrepreneurs and growing firms strengthen their readiness for government contracting opportunities.
Empower is a CAPCC-owned program funded through the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) via its Capital Readiness Program (CRP) and the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) and delivered in partnership with CMG Alliance. Operating across 21 states, the program provides high-value business development services and individualized technical assistance to eligible small businesses seeking to compete for local, state, and federal contracts. Services are provided at no cost to participants, ensuring access to rigorous, results-driven technical assistance.
“Empower is about helping small businesses move from interest to execution,” said Anette Smith, Director. “Through this program, CAPCC is investing in practical, high-quality technical assistance that strengthens contracting readiness and supports long-term business growth across the regions we serve.”
Program components include:
1. An 8-part webinar series focused on government contracting competitiveness
2. One-on-one technical assistance aligned to business readiness and contracting goals
3. A dedicated digital workspace with tools, templates, and resources to support procurement and proposal development
“We’re proud to partner with CAPCC on the Empower program and support small businesses as they build the capacity to compete for government contracts,” said Rene Cota, President of CMG Alliance. “By combining structured learning with individualized technical assistance, this program helps founders translate opportunity into measurable results.”
Businesses interested in participating must attend a required informational session where program expectations and enrollment details will be shared.
Informational Sessions:
Thursday, January 15 | 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM (PT)
Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H_sDCXsnTgmzpcs-3YBpmQ
Tuesday, January 20 | 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM (PT)
Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uueK_FjgR1mDYqjIrdKhfA
Empower is open to eligible small businesses operating within the program’s supported states that are seeking to strengthen operations, pursue government contracting opportunities, and build long-term growth.
Contact
CAPCCContact
Sydney Kushida
(916) 446-7883
CMG Alliance
Alexis Patlan
alexis.patlan@cmgalliance.com
