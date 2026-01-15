Mercury Dasha Launches AI-Driven Platform for Fashion Product Development
Mercury Dasha has introduced an AI-powered platform designed to streamline the fashion product development process. By integrating design, production, and market data, the platform aims to improve decision-making and reduce inefficiencies. The company is supported by Microsoft and is part of NVIDIA’s Inception Program.
Mercury Dasha, a fashion technology company, has launched a new platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to integrate various stages of fashion product development. The platform combines design, production, and market insights to improve the efficiency and speed of the product development cycle.
The platform’s use of AI is intended to address challenges within the fashion industry, including the fragmentation of workflows and the lack of real-time production and market data and insights. By providing a more unified system, Mercury Dasha aims to support smarter decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.
Addressing Key Challenges in Fashion Product Development
The fashion industry faces inefficiencies in its product development process, stemming from disconnected tools and systems. Traditional and emerging design platforms often focus on isolated phases of the development lifecycle without integrating critical factors such as fabric availability, production feasibility, and market trends.
Mercury Dasha’s platform differs by offering a solution that integrates data from design, production, and market signals. The AI at the core of the platform continuously analyses these data points to provide actionable insights that can guide product development decisions.
AI-Driven Insights for Better Decision-Making
The AI system within Mercury Dasha’s platform is designed to map key data points across the entire fashion development process. It incorporates real-time production data and market signals, ensuring that the designs produced are aligned with current market demands and production capabilities.
The platform combines generative design with data-driven insights, offering a tool that can help brands and creators make more informed product decisions as they move from concept to market.
Industry Support and Future Goals
Rita Sheth, Founder and CEO of Mercury Dasha, explained, “Our platform integrates data across multiple stages of the fashion development process to help creators make better-informed decisions. By providing more accurate insights, we aim to help the industry make better product decisions."
Mercury Dasha is part of NVIDIA’s Inception Program, which offers support to AI-driven startups. The company is also backed by Microsoft, both of which help facilitate the platform’s development and growth.
About Mercury Dasha
Mercury Dasha is a company focused on integrating AI into fashion product development. Its platform is designed to help fashion brands and creators streamline their workflows, reduce waste, and make data-driven decisions throughout the product lifecycle.
For more information, visit www.mercurydasha.com
Contact
