Jean Keegan Daly Honored as Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Columbus, NJ, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Keegan Daly of Columbus, New Jersey, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Jean Keegan Daly will be featured in the December 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, joining other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jean Keegan Daly
Jean Keegan Daly is a registered nurse who has built her career as a holistic health therapist, counselor, and educator focused on a whole-person approach to wellness. For over five decades, Keegan Daly has earned recognition for her compassionate, motivating, and skillful support of patients, students, and clients as they explore their own possibilities for healing and personal development. She brings significant experience working with individuals, couples, and families facing grief, chronic illness or pain, trauma, anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, and major life transitions. For many years, Keegan Daly cared for patients as a hospice nurse in their homes, an experience she considers a privilege and deeply meaningful opportunity to support patients and loved ones during sensitive moments of change.
Keegan Daly earned her RN in nursing from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1965. She also holds national certifications in holistic nursing, imago relationship therapy for individuals, couples, and families, and as a master practitioner of Reiki. Her training further includes techniques in meditation and relaxation, interactive guided imagery and visualization, the One Brain stress defusion method, and skills for effective interpersonal communication, among other integrated healing practices. In addition to one-on-one work, Keegan Daly has developed and taught workshops and courses on these topics, including puberty and self-esteem for adolescents. She serves as a substitute school nurse and has earned certifications as a Dream Builder transformational life coach and an elevated listener. By bringing together integrative therapies with established medical approaches, Keegan Daly offers a comprehensive outlook on healing and well-being. She is passionate about guiding others toward greater physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health.
Also an author, Keegan Daly has written "Reflections of a Seasoned Soul," a collection of true stories chronicling her personal and professional journey.
When asked about her goals for the coming year, Keegan Daly said, ”I will continue to raise the energetic frequency vibration of myself and others to the highest level. This will assist in promoting a world of unity, healing, love, respect, peace, compassion, kindness and truth.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman deserving to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
