Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Los Angeles Wilshire

Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Upcoming Opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire, scheduled to open on January 23. The center is owned by Elena Seo, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring her vision of learning center ownership to life. She is now ready to begin offering high-quality after-school academic enrichment programs to families in the Los Angeles–Wilshire area.
As demand for after-school tutoring and enrichment programs continues to grow nationwide, Best Brains’ franchising teams are also focusing on emerging markets across the country, including up-and-coming areas in Texas, where new families are actively seeking strong educational support for their children.
Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire offers ample space to host a variety of academic programs and to serve as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus, all taught by qualified instructors.
According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, “All of our new locations feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts strong interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our curriculum was specifically designed to do.” Another unique offering at Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is both fun and enriching and uses right-brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Elena strongly believes that a child’s confidence and future are shaped by the quality of education they receive at an early age. She is committed to providing a structured and supportive learning environment where students can build strong academic foundations while developing problem-solving skills and a genuine love for learning. One of her primary concerns is that many students do not receive enough individualized attention in traditional classroom settings, which can lead to gaps in foundational math and critical thinking skills and impact long-term academic confidence.
Education has always been central to Elena’s life. She holds an academic background in economics and has spent many years working in the education industry, both operationally and academically. Elena emphasizes that she is deeply committed to the success of every student and family she serves.
Parents interested in learning how Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire can help improve their child’s academic performance are encouraged to call 310-708-0001 or email wilshire@bestbrains.com.
