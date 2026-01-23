When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families.
Montgomery, AL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Commentary by Our Little Miss President Teri Chandler Fowler:
"Pageants should be joyful and safe—a celebration of confidence and community. That's what we set out to provide for the families who traveled to Montgomery this week for the Our Little Miss Pageant (www.ourlittlemiss.com). Instead, too many arrived anxious about where their children would sleep—and how safely they could move through an unfamiliar city.
"Just days before check-in, families were informed that a portion of the rooms reserved at the event's designated hotel would no longer be available. Families had planned, paid, packed, and traveled believing they would be staying together at a single location. Overnight, organizers and staff shifted from preparation to problem-solving—working to reroute reservations and secure alternatives.
"Overbooking isn't new in hospitality. But during a youth-and-family event, it can raise serious safety and logistical concerns. Many families flew in. The purpose of a host hotel is security: allowing children to move from room to rehearsal to stage without crossing unfamiliar streets at night, without navigating poorly lit areas, and without parents having to choose between unexpected transportation costs or difficult walks with instruments, costumes, and awards in tow.
"When families are relocated to additional properties, the loss is more than convenience. It disrupts the unified, secure experience families relied upon. Uncertainty at check-in—confusion, missing confirmations, or delayed answers—isn't just stressful. It places families with minors in avoidable and difficult situations.
"Accountability should extend beyond an apology. When displacement occurs, responses should be immediate and family-centered: equivalent accommodations for the full contracted dates; safe and reliable transportation when needed; clear, written confirmation for every affected family; on-site support with decision-making authority; and financial remedies that acknowledge added costs and disruption. Families should not be forced into survival mode when their children are meant to be focused on showcasing their hard-earned talents and enjoying the experience.
"Our priority was child safety and family stability, and we acted quickly to secure solutions. We will continue to advocate for families as we plan for future events, working closely with hospitality partners worldwide.
"If Montgomery—and any host city—wants to thrive as a welcoming destination for family events, the standard should be simple: when families are promised accommodations, that promise matters. Behind every reservation is a real person—a child—who deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and respected."
Our Little Miss is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
