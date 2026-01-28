"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony

Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success.