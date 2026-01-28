"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony
Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success.
Tampa, FL, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Say YES to You and Your Business Summit is a one-day immersive experience created for entrepreneurs and high-achieving professional women who are ready to release burnout, reclaim clarity, and create harmony between their ambition and their well-being.
Hosted by Signature Sponsor The Regent, the summit offers an intentional space where success and self-care are no longer in conflict, but work together.
Founded by Say YES to Your Life Coach Pearl Chiarenza, the summit focuses on helping women bridge the gap between professional achievement and personal fulfillment through mindset coaching, mental fitness tools, and real-life strategies they can apply immediately.
Attendees are invited to arrive in their best-dressed pajamas representing their business or personal brand, symbolizing ease, authenticity, and alignment. Makeup is optional, reinforcing the message that women do not need to perform to be powerful.
Women come in feeling overextended, overwhelmed, and stretched thin. Throughout the day, they receive tools for setting boundaries without guilt, clarifying priorities, and redefining success in a way that supports both business growth and personal harmony. They leave with renewed confidence, clear direction, and language to lead and live with intention.
VIP ticket holders receive an elevated experience, including an exclusive private brunch before the summit, offering deeper connection, intention-setting, and access in a more intimate setting. The day concludes with a celebratory silent disco after-party, creating space to release, reconnect, and embody the harmony gained throughout the experience.
One attendee will also receive a very special makeover, symbolizing the outward reflection of the inner clarity and confidence gained during the summit.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and brands aligned with women’s empowerment, leadership, wellness, and community impact.
sayyestoyousummit.com
Hosted by Signature Sponsor The Regent, the summit offers an intentional space where success and self-care are no longer in conflict, but work together.
Founded by Say YES to Your Life Coach Pearl Chiarenza, the summit focuses on helping women bridge the gap between professional achievement and personal fulfillment through mindset coaching, mental fitness tools, and real-life strategies they can apply immediately.
Attendees are invited to arrive in their best-dressed pajamas representing their business or personal brand, symbolizing ease, authenticity, and alignment. Makeup is optional, reinforcing the message that women do not need to perform to be powerful.
Women come in feeling overextended, overwhelmed, and stretched thin. Throughout the day, they receive tools for setting boundaries without guilt, clarifying priorities, and redefining success in a way that supports both business growth and personal harmony. They leave with renewed confidence, clear direction, and language to lead and live with intention.
VIP ticket holders receive an elevated experience, including an exclusive private brunch before the summit, offering deeper connection, intention-setting, and access in a more intimate setting. The day concludes with a celebratory silent disco after-party, creating space to release, reconnect, and embody the harmony gained throughout the experience.
One attendee will also receive a very special makeover, symbolizing the outward reflection of the inner clarity and confidence gained during the summit.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and brands aligned with women’s empowerment, leadership, wellness, and community impact.
sayyestoyousummit.com
Contact
Women's Successful LivingContact
Pearl Chiarenza
813-449-3308
sayyestoyousummit.com
Say Yes To You
www.wsliving.com
11317 Great Neck Road
Riverview, FL, 33578, United States
Pearl Chiarenza
813-449-3308
sayyestoyousummit.com
Say Yes To You
www.wsliving.com
11317 Great Neck Road
Riverview, FL, 33578, United States
Categories