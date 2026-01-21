Press Releases>Society>Children & Youth>Studystruct Inc.>

Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting

Frisco, TX, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing window and delivers in-depth, parent-and educator-friendly summary report immediately following completion.

Key Features of the Studystruct Inc. Assessment Platform
• 10 Day Assessment Window: Students can complete the assessment anytime within a ten day period, supporting diverse schedules and learning environments.
• CCSS Aligned Mathematics Content: Every question is mapped to grade level Common Core State Standards to ensure accuracy and instructional relevance.
• Instant Summary Reports: Parents, teachers, tutors, and administrators receive a detailed breakdown of performance.
