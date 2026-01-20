Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Named an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Mansfield, TX, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, is recognized as an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She has been selected for her outstanding contributions and remarkable success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and self-storage.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks is a serial entrepreneur and long-standing member of P.O.W.E.R, who, over the last three decades has been involved in numerous ventures in real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and the self-storage industries.
Together with her sister, Shelly Knapp, she co-owns Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd, which has been in business since 1999. Specializing in land rental, the company is well-known and for providing exceptional rental properties and real estate services. The siblings also own Knapp Sisters Self Storage. Rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S., the facility comprises five self-storage buildings, including the largest climate-controlled facility in the area.
Most recently, the Knapp sisters have invested in a new venture – the James Hudson Arena. Located in Rendon, Texas, the venue features rodeos, private parties, family reunions, birthday parties, and professional wrestling shows. Owned and operated by Jimmy Fricks, it can accommodate 500 people and is already making a name for itself. “It carries my grandfather’s name, James Hudson Knapp, and exists on his old homeplace,” said Darcy. “We are very excited about this new undertaking!”
Darcy’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to always trust their gut feelings. "When I first had the idea to build a self-storage facility, I made up my mind that it was going to be different from others," said Darcy. She listened to her intuition and pursued her idea, which turned out to be a tremendous success. "There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish," said Darcy, "If you believe in yourself and your plans, you can be successful."
Darcy attributes her love of real estate to her grandfather, the formerly mentioned James H. Knapp, an attorney who was instrumental in the development of the Texas City of Arlington. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that same passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to future generations.
The Knapp sisters are extremely involved in their community. They are active members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.
Darcy has appeared in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine numerous times and has received many honors from the organization including being named a Woman of Distinction, a Distinguished Member, and an Honored Member. She was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and named P.O.W.E.R.’s Top Entrepreneur.
In her spare time, Darcy enjoys spending time on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeos, hunting, and traveling.
For more information about Darcy and her businesses, visit www.knappsistersselfstorage.com
or call (817) 473-2311. You can also find the Knapp Sisters on Facebook at Knapp Sisters Rental and Knapp Sisters Self Storage.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/](https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
