Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability.
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, New Jersey, has launched a series of free insurance policy review clinics designed to help local drivers and small business owners identify coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary costs, and better understand their insurance options.
Founded by Moroccan-American insurance broker Naima Elhassari, Garden State Coverage serves drivers, renters, and small businesses throughout NJ. Her office is located in Union County, neighboring Passaic County, which one of the most densely populated and culturally diverse counties in New Jersey. The clinics are intended to support residents and business owners who rely on vehicles for work, including contractors, delivery drivers, food truck operators, and other vehicle-dependent businesses.
“Insurance confusion costs people real money,” said Elhassari. “I see it every day. Policies that haven’t been reviewed in years, coverage that doesn’t match how someone lives or works, and small gaps that turn into expensive problems after an accident. These free reviews are about helping my community members protect what they’ve built.”
A Local Response to a Growing Problem
New Jersey drivers face some of the highest insurance costs in the country, driven by dense traffic, frequent claims, and complex coverage requirements. Many residents, particularly first-time drivers, small business owners, and those operating work vehicles, are unsure what their policies actually cover or whether they are paying for protection they no longer need.
Garden State Coverage’s free policy review clinics are designed to address this issue by offering one-on-one guidance in plain language. During the sessions, participants can review their existing auto, commercial auto, renters, or small business insurance policies and receive general recommendations on coverage options, bundling opportunities, and cost-saving strategies. The in-person clinics are focused on Union County and Passaic County, where many residents operate small, vehicle-based businesses and depend on their vehicles as a primary source of income. However, online clinics are also available to anyone within the state of NJ.
Serving Multilingual, Vehicle-Dependent Communities
As one of the few insurance brokers in the region offering support in English and Arabic, Elhassari frequently works with clients who face additional barriers when navigating insurance policies and claims.
“Language should never stand between someone and financial protection,” Elhassari said. “When people truly understand their coverage, they make better decisions, save money, and avoid unnecessary stress.”
Garden State Coverage specializes in personal auto insurance, commercial auto insurance, renters’ insurance, motorcycle, boat, and RV insurance, small business general liability, and travel insurance. The brokerage works with multiple carriers to help clients compare options and select coverage tailored to how they live and work in New Jersey.
About Garden State Coverage
Garden State Coverage is an independent, woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Westfield, NJ, serving drivers, renters, and small businesses throughout New Jersey. Founded by Naima Elhassari, the agency focuses on making insurance clear, personal, and stress-free by offering straightforward explanations, responsive service, and customized coverage options. Support is available in English and Arabic.
An Invitation to the Community
Local journalists, business groups, immigrant resource organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to connect with Garden State Coverage for interviews, speaking engagements, financial literacy workshops, and bilingual insurance education events.
For more information or to schedule a free insurance policy review, visit Instagram @insurance_GSC or website https://gardenstatescoverage.com.
About
Garden State Coverage is an independent, woman-owned MWBE business operating as an insurance broker. The company is a licensed agent of Progressive Insurance and based in Westfield, NJ. Personal auto insurance, commercial auto coverage, and small-business general liability are the firm’s insurance specialties. The agency is committed to bringing a human and personal touch to make insurance simple, transparent, and accessible for all — with support available in English, Arabic, and French. Garden State Coverage specializes in:
Auto Insurance for NJ Drivers
Commercial Auto & Fleet Coverage
Small Business General Liability Policies
Renters’ Insurance
Motorcycle, Boat, and RV Insurance
Travel Insurance
