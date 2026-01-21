iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform

iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life.