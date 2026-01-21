iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life.
San Diego, CA, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) has partnered with iGrad to provide its Enrich financial wellness platform to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future.
Designed to support realistic planning and goal setting, the program provides individuals and families with accessible, unbiased education that encourages healthier financial behaviors like budgeting and saving, managing debt, and planning for the future. Through on-demand, mobile-friendly resources, Enrich empowers Arkansans to take control of their finances and make progress toward long-term stability.
“Every Arkansan deserves access to trusted, easy-to-understand financial resources,” said Treasurer Thurston, Chair of the Arkansas Financial Education Commission. “This platform brings financial education directly to the people of Arkansas, wherever they are in life, and helps people feel more confident about everyday financial decisions.”
In recent years, AFEC has prioritized improving financial literacy across the state and recognized that many Arkansans lack consistent access to free, unbiased resources tailored to their needs. However, financial education efforts have often been fragmented or difficult to access, limiting their long-term impact.
The launch of the Enrich platform builds on AFEC’s ongoing work by providing a centralized, scalable financial literacy platform that’s available anytime and at no cost. Through interactive, self-paced lessons, the platform supports Arkansans across geographic, socioeconomic, and generational backgrounds.
“Financial education is about giving people a foundation to make a realistic and confident plan to save and work towards their goals,” Treasurer Thurston added. “By providing resources that meet Arkansans where they are, we’re helping families, students, workers, and older adults make the most of every dollar.”
AFEC selected Enrich for its close alignment with the Commission’s mission to expand access to trusted and unbiased financial education. The platform’s personalized learning experience, practical tools, and focus on confidence-building help ensure that financial education is accessible and empowers Arkansans to make informed decisions and strengthen their financial well-being over time.
About iGrad
iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 600 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
iGrad’s Your Money Personality® was recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron’s Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad received the 2022 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions C Investments for its Enrich platform.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.
Kevin Soehner
818-444-1525
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
