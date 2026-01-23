The Security Bulldog Announces $400K Pre-Seed Financing Led by Right Side Capital Management to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity Intelligence Platform
Capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers.
Washington, DC, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Security Bulldog, an AI-powered cybersecurity intelligence platform that lowers the cost and time needed to remediate vulnerabilities for enterprise security teams, today announced the closing of a $400,000 pre-seed financing round led by Right Side Capital Management (RSCM). The capital will be used to expand product development, deepen integrations with leading security tools, and scale go-to-market efforts with enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers.
The round, led by Right Side Capital Management with participation from new and existing angel investors, brings The Security Bulldog’s total funding to more than $400,000 to date. RSCM is a pre-VC stage investment firm that typically backs capital-efficient technology startups at the earliest stages, making The Security Bulldog a strong fit for its investment focus.
“Our investment in The Security Bulldog is a textbook example of what we look for at Right Side Capital Management: a capital-efficient, deeply technical team attacking a large, painful problem with a product that customers already love,” said Dave Lambert, Managing Director at Right Side Capital Management. “The Security Bulldog’s AI-driven platform fits squarely within our thesis of backing scalable, software-first companies that can compound value over time, and we are excited to support Jeff and the team as they build the next generation of cybersecurity intelligence.”
“The Security Bulldog exists because cyber teams are overwhelmed—they don’t have time to save time,” said Jeff Majka, founder and CEO of The Security Bulldog. “This pre-seed round enables us to double down on our mission to give security analysts an AI-powered copilot that automatically distills the firehose of cyber intelligence into the few things that truly matter for their environment.”
The Security Bulldog’s proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine ingests and analyzes open-source cyber intelligence from sources such as CVE databases, the MITRE ATT&CK framework, threat news, and podcasts, then delivers curated feeds and contextual insights tailored to each customer’s IT stack and security tooling. By automating the most time-consuming research and correlation work, the platform has been shown to save up to 80% of analyst research time while helping organizations lower mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/MTTR).
With this new funding, The Security Bulldog plans to:
Accelerate development of its enterprise, MSSP, and compliance-focused product lines, including expanded role-based workflows and reporting.
Broaden integrations with SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and asset management platforms to embed intelligence directly into existing security operations.
Grow its sales and customer success capabilities to support a growing base of enterprise and MSSP customers in the United States and internationally.
Early adopters include security teams across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and technology that use The Security Bulldog to continuously monitor emerging threats, triage vulnerabilities, and operationalize threat intelligence in real time. Customers report that The Security Bulldog has become a daily part of their threat intelligence workflow, providing early warning on critical vulnerabilities and enabling faster, more confident remediation decisions.
“We see a massive opportunity for AI to make security teams more effective without forcing them to rip and replace their existing tools,” said Majka. “Our focus is on being the intelligence layer that sits on top of the stack, continuously learning from open-source signals and the customer’s own environment to surface the next best action for every analyst, every day.”
About The Security Bulldog
The Security Bulldog is an AI-powered cybersecurity intelligence platform that lowers the cost and time needed to remediate vulnerabilities for enterprise cybersecurity teams. Using a proprietary NLP engine, The Security Bulldog ingests and synthesizes vast amounts of open-source cyber intelligence and maps it to each customer’s environment, delivering curated threat feeds, contextual vulnerability scoring, and workflow-ready insights that help teams detect, prioritize, and remediate issues faster. Founded in 2021 and based in Washington, D.C., The Security Bulldog serves enterprise security teams, MSSPs, and compliance-focused organizations that need to process more intelligence with fewer resources.
The round, led by Right Side Capital Management with participation from new and existing angel investors, brings The Security Bulldog’s total funding to more than $400,000 to date. RSCM is a pre-VC stage investment firm that typically backs capital-efficient technology startups at the earliest stages, making The Security Bulldog a strong fit for its investment focus.
“Our investment in The Security Bulldog is a textbook example of what we look for at Right Side Capital Management: a capital-efficient, deeply technical team attacking a large, painful problem with a product that customers already love,” said Dave Lambert, Managing Director at Right Side Capital Management. “The Security Bulldog’s AI-driven platform fits squarely within our thesis of backing scalable, software-first companies that can compound value over time, and we are excited to support Jeff and the team as they build the next generation of cybersecurity intelligence.”
“The Security Bulldog exists because cyber teams are overwhelmed—they don’t have time to save time,” said Jeff Majka, founder and CEO of The Security Bulldog. “This pre-seed round enables us to double down on our mission to give security analysts an AI-powered copilot that automatically distills the firehose of cyber intelligence into the few things that truly matter for their environment.”
The Security Bulldog’s proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine ingests and analyzes open-source cyber intelligence from sources such as CVE databases, the MITRE ATT&CK framework, threat news, and podcasts, then delivers curated feeds and contextual insights tailored to each customer’s IT stack and security tooling. By automating the most time-consuming research and correlation work, the platform has been shown to save up to 80% of analyst research time while helping organizations lower mean time to detect and respond (MTTD/MTTR).
With this new funding, The Security Bulldog plans to:
Accelerate development of its enterprise, MSSP, and compliance-focused product lines, including expanded role-based workflows and reporting.
Broaden integrations with SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and asset management platforms to embed intelligence directly into existing security operations.
Grow its sales and customer success capabilities to support a growing base of enterprise and MSSP customers in the United States and internationally.
Early adopters include security teams across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and technology that use The Security Bulldog to continuously monitor emerging threats, triage vulnerabilities, and operationalize threat intelligence in real time. Customers report that The Security Bulldog has become a daily part of their threat intelligence workflow, providing early warning on critical vulnerabilities and enabling faster, more confident remediation decisions.
“We see a massive opportunity for AI to make security teams more effective without forcing them to rip and replace their existing tools,” said Majka. “Our focus is on being the intelligence layer that sits on top of the stack, continuously learning from open-source signals and the customer’s own environment to surface the next best action for every analyst, every day.”
About The Security Bulldog
The Security Bulldog is an AI-powered cybersecurity intelligence platform that lowers the cost and time needed to remediate vulnerabilities for enterprise cybersecurity teams. Using a proprietary NLP engine, The Security Bulldog ingests and synthesizes vast amounts of open-source cyber intelligence and maps it to each customer’s environment, delivering curated threat feeds, contextual vulnerability scoring, and workflow-ready insights that help teams detect, prioritize, and remediate issues faster. Founded in 2021 and based in Washington, D.C., The Security Bulldog serves enterprise security teams, MSSPs, and compliance-focused organizations that need to process more intelligence with fewer resources.
Contact
The Security BulldogContact
Jeff Majka
202-497-8333
https://www.securitybulldog.com
Jeff Majka
202-497-8333
https://www.securitybulldog.com
Categories