Michael E. Zielinski Recognized as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Prospect, IL, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He currently serves as a revenue agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury, where he is responsible for overseeing national audits and conducting federal tax investigations.
Zielinski earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana in 1981. He began his public service career in 1982 with the IRS, serving until 1985, followed by one year at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In 1986, he returned to the IRS, where he continues to serve today.
As a distinguished member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Zielinski has been recognized with numerous awards. He has received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award and American Achievement Award as well as being named an Honored Member, Professional of the Year for 2026, and Influential Business Professional for 2026.
Beyond his professional career, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He currently serves as a revenue agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury, where he is responsible for overseeing national audits and conducting federal tax investigations.
Zielinski earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana in 1981. He began his public service career in 1982 with the IRS, serving until 1985, followed by one year at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In 1986, he returned to the IRS, where he continues to serve today.
As a distinguished member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Zielinski has been recognized with numerous awards. He has received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award and American Achievement Award as well as being named an Honored Member, Professional of the Year for 2026, and Influential Business Professional for 2026.
Beyond his professional career, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories