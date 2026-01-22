Geoprise Founder’s Recent Book Dents Rampant AI Hype
Interest in artificial intelligence fell sharply after book was published two months ago.
Bangkok, Thailand, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide interest in generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) plunged after publication of the influential book You Are Being Scammed, according to Google Trends data. Those trends reveal that the book, written by Geoprise Founder Nelson Nones, dropped at exactly the same moment as the peak of AI hype in November 2025.
Further evidence of the book’s impact came one month later when MIT Technology Review published its series "The great AI hype correction of 2025" on December 15 declaring, “After a few years of out-of-control hype, people are now starting to re-calibrate what AI is, what it can do, and how we should think about its ultimate impact.” Today, the Google Trends data confirm that public interest in AI topics has diminished to less than half its peak two months ago.
Asked during a recent interview about why his book had such great impact, Nones replied that it debunks several key myths propping up the AI bubble. “For example, promoters of large language models (LLMs) make straight-line projections of so-called ‘scaling laws’ to convince gullible investors that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is imminent, requiring only vast investments in power plants and data centers to tip the balance,” said Nones.
“Corporate leaders latched onto the myth of AGI,” he continued, “as a way to cut costs by automating cognitive work, but the notion of AI rendering any more than a fraction of the human workforce obsolete is a fallacy, because most jobs require at least some physio-mechanical ability,” such as manual dexterity, “which no AI system can possibly perform.”
For enterprises, Nones also differentiates strategic from tactical information technology (IT) investment by testing the capability of AI technology to develop competitive advantages or significantly expand their total addressable market on the one hand, versus improve the performance of business as usual on the other. “A recent McKinsey article about ‘rewiring’ enterprises,” he says, “explains how AI agents can help a bank’s human credit managers improve their efficiency and effectiveness, but these are tactical investments in my view because the underlying loan underwriting process remains the same. By contrast, harnessing AI technology to profitably underwrite loans without involving any human credit managers would be highly strategic because it would enable banks to capture new loan demand from customers they are unable to reach through personal visits.”
The problem, according to Nones, is hallucinations that are endemic to gen AI, rendering the technology so unreliable that it cannot be trusted with the responsibilities borne by human workers, such as credit managers, upon whom organizations rely to manage risk. As a result, contrary to recent hype, Nones concludes that most enterprises will limit their adoption of gen AI technology to tactical rather than strategic applications.
Today’s developments are the latest in a series of firsts for Geoprise. In early 2018, the flagship Geoprise enterprise resources planning (ERP) application, GM-X, was the first in the world (CIO Review magazine, November 2018) to combine proven blockchain technology with strong encryption for securing information assets, and it remains the only such ERP application suite on the market today. Later that year, Geoprise was first to market with a responsive mobile-first GM-X Web user interface allowing the entire GM-X application suite to run end-to-end on mobile as well as desktop and laptop devices.
Despite its track record of being first to market with proven ERP innovations, unlike most of its competitors, and to avoid any taint of "AI washing," Geoprise has resolutely refrained from jumping onto the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon. Instead, Geoprise Founders have invested their time to author impactful works of thought leadership, such as You Are Being Scammed (Park Gallery, ISBN 979-8993865614, 132 pages) by Geoprise Founder Nelson Nones, to successfully educate the market about the pitfalls of deploying gen AI technology when implementing mission-critical systems of record such as ERP.
About Geoprise
Geoprise Technologies Corporation was formed in 1999 by a group of software executives with over a century of previous cumulative experience building ERP and manufacturing operations management systems and implementing them worldwide. The privately held company's mission, then and now, is to create exceptional value for its customers by harnessing the power and economy of information technology to enable lean, world-class industrial operations on a global scale. Today, Geoprise focuses exclusively on delivering its state-of-the-art GM-X ERP solution to businesses operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Geoprise values integrity by maintaining strict independence, intense commitment to business ethics and profound respect for intellectual property rights. For further information, visit the company's website at geoprise.com.
About Park Gallery
Park Gallery is a book publisher and imprint that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Geoprise Technologies Corporation. Its titles are available worldwide in both print and e-book formats at Amazon Books.
Further evidence of the book’s impact came one month later when MIT Technology Review published its series "The great AI hype correction of 2025" on December 15 declaring, “After a few years of out-of-control hype, people are now starting to re-calibrate what AI is, what it can do, and how we should think about its ultimate impact.” Today, the Google Trends data confirm that public interest in AI topics has diminished to less than half its peak two months ago.
Asked during a recent interview about why his book had such great impact, Nones replied that it debunks several key myths propping up the AI bubble. “For example, promoters of large language models (LLMs) make straight-line projections of so-called ‘scaling laws’ to convince gullible investors that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is imminent, requiring only vast investments in power plants and data centers to tip the balance,” said Nones.
“Corporate leaders latched onto the myth of AGI,” he continued, “as a way to cut costs by automating cognitive work, but the notion of AI rendering any more than a fraction of the human workforce obsolete is a fallacy, because most jobs require at least some physio-mechanical ability,” such as manual dexterity, “which no AI system can possibly perform.”
For enterprises, Nones also differentiates strategic from tactical information technology (IT) investment by testing the capability of AI technology to develop competitive advantages or significantly expand their total addressable market on the one hand, versus improve the performance of business as usual on the other. “A recent McKinsey article about ‘rewiring’ enterprises,” he says, “explains how AI agents can help a bank’s human credit managers improve their efficiency and effectiveness, but these are tactical investments in my view because the underlying loan underwriting process remains the same. By contrast, harnessing AI technology to profitably underwrite loans without involving any human credit managers would be highly strategic because it would enable banks to capture new loan demand from customers they are unable to reach through personal visits.”
The problem, according to Nones, is hallucinations that are endemic to gen AI, rendering the technology so unreliable that it cannot be trusted with the responsibilities borne by human workers, such as credit managers, upon whom organizations rely to manage risk. As a result, contrary to recent hype, Nones concludes that most enterprises will limit their adoption of gen AI technology to tactical rather than strategic applications.
Today’s developments are the latest in a series of firsts for Geoprise. In early 2018, the flagship Geoprise enterprise resources planning (ERP) application, GM-X, was the first in the world (CIO Review magazine, November 2018) to combine proven blockchain technology with strong encryption for securing information assets, and it remains the only such ERP application suite on the market today. Later that year, Geoprise was first to market with a responsive mobile-first GM-X Web user interface allowing the entire GM-X application suite to run end-to-end on mobile as well as desktop and laptop devices.
Despite its track record of being first to market with proven ERP innovations, unlike most of its competitors, and to avoid any taint of "AI washing," Geoprise has resolutely refrained from jumping onto the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon. Instead, Geoprise Founders have invested their time to author impactful works of thought leadership, such as You Are Being Scammed (Park Gallery, ISBN 979-8993865614, 132 pages) by Geoprise Founder Nelson Nones, to successfully educate the market about the pitfalls of deploying gen AI technology when implementing mission-critical systems of record such as ERP.
About Geoprise
Geoprise Technologies Corporation was formed in 1999 by a group of software executives with over a century of previous cumulative experience building ERP and manufacturing operations management systems and implementing them worldwide. The privately held company's mission, then and now, is to create exceptional value for its customers by harnessing the power and economy of information technology to enable lean, world-class industrial operations on a global scale. Today, Geoprise focuses exclusively on delivering its state-of-the-art GM-X ERP solution to businesses operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Geoprise values integrity by maintaining strict independence, intense commitment to business ethics and profound respect for intellectual property rights. For further information, visit the company's website at geoprise.com.
About Park Gallery
Park Gallery is a book publisher and imprint that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Geoprise Technologies Corporation. Its titles are available worldwide in both print and e-book formats at Amazon Books.
Contact
Geoprise Technologies CorporationContact
Nelson M. Nones
(888) 965-8868
geoprise.com
Nelson M. Nones
(888) 965-8868
geoprise.com
Categories