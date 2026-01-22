White Stone Marketing Supports Celebration Exotic Car Festival Benefiting Make-A-Wish for Third Consecutive Year
Digital Partnership Fuels Growth for Nationally Ranked Charity Car Festival; Over $7M Raised for Children’s Charities
Celebration, FL, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an era where digital presence dictates the success of large-scale fundraising, White Stone Marketing is proud to announce its third consecutive year as a pro bono digital partner for the Celebration Exotic Car Festival (CECF). By providing website design and technical support, White Stone Marketing enables the 100% volunteer-run organization to direct its full focus toward its mission: supporting children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Founded in 2004, Celebration Exotic Car Festival has grown into one of the world’s premier automotive charity events, donating more than $7 million to Make-A-Wish and other children’s charities. Because the festival operates with no paid staff, skilled in-kind partnerships like White Stone Marketing’s help keep critical systems running smoothly and efficiently.
"CECF is the perfect example of what can happen when passion meets purpose,” said Allison Crumpton, co-owner of White Stone Marketing, who has attended the festival. "It started through a hospitality connection, but the mission quickly became personal for us. We’re proud to support Make-A-Wish by donating the skills we use every day to help this volunteer-run organization keep growing its impact.“
The partnership began through a long-standing relationship between Scott and Allison Crumpton and festival founder Jeff Ippoliti, the former owner of Chatham Inn. Recognizing the demands of operating an international event with a volunteer-only team, White Stone supports the festival with essential digital infrastructure, including a secure, mobile-friendly website and annual updates that enhance the user experience, making it easier for visitors to purchase tickets, find schedules, and support the cause.
These efforts support the 23rd Annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival, returning to Central Florida April 10–14, 2026. The event will showcase an extraordinary collection of exotic and Hollywood cars, drawing enthusiasts worldwide to support its charitable causes. For tickets and schedules, visit CelebrationCarShow.com.
About White Stone Marketing
White Stone Marketing is a web design and digital marketing firm specializing in independent hospitality and wedding businesses, including boutique hotels, bed and breakfast inns, vacation rentals, venues, restaurants, and resorts. White Stone Marketing delivers design-forward websites and performance-driven marketing strategies that help properties grow visibility, revenue, and direct bookings.
Sarah Baker
916.864.3434
https://www.whitestonemarketing.com
