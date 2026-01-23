Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
Newark, DE, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama.
“I am so proud of every delegate and the hard work you put into this event,” said Denita Boss, Regional Director. “They represented our program so beautifully—onstage and off—with confidence, kindness, and class.”
Special Congratulations to Our 2026 Titleholders
2026 World’s Universal Beauty 13–15: Jorja Truitt
2026 World’s Universal Beauty 40+: Lindsay Harrell Jones
2026 World’s Universal Beauty Prince 10–12: Robert Pridgen
Jorja Truitt, the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty (13–15), is a 13-year-old honor student and active school leader and dancer. She is a volunteer with her local SPCA and supports the Delaware Dignity Project, which helps distribute essential items to women and teens experiencing hardship. She resides in Rehoboth, DE.
Following her crowning as the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty (40+), Lindsay Harrell Jones, 42, shared heartfelt gratitude for her pageant family and the unforgettable experience. A resident of Bailey, NC, she is a former biological engineer and mom of four. She was also the division’s Photogenic winner.
When Robert Pridgen III stepped off the stage as the 2026 World’s Universal Prince (10–12), noted that watching his mother compete previously inspired him to take the stage himself. Pridgen is a 7th grade student. He resides in Columbia, SC, with his mother and five siblings.
Additional Carolinas & Tri-Point Universal Beauty Placements
3–6 Miss Personality & Friends & Family Talent Winner: Carter-Imani Mayzck, MD
7–9 Top 16: Lyra Maker, DE
10–12 Miss Personality: Isabelle Goodman, DE
16–20 3rd Alternate: Adanya Rei, DE
21–39 4th Alternate& Livin’ Doll (18+) Kaitlynn Stewart, DE
21–39 3rd Alternate: Ashley Stewart, DE
21–39 1st Alternate: Ciaran Sligh, SC
40+ 4th Alternate: Allison Tinnel, SC
40+ 2nd Alternate: Sharon Pridgen, SC
40+ Mini Queen & Optional Talent Winner: Stacey Carter-Mayzck, MD
Our Little Miss, founded in 1962, celebrates self-confidence, talent, and community service, recognizing participants for their performance across multiple areas of competition. Local competitions are planned in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and in the Carolinas. For more information, email tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com or info@carolinasolm.com.
Photo credits: Lance A. Bowe
