Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025
San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas.
San Marcos, TX, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paladin Pest Control is proud to announce it has earned second place in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition. This latest recognition adds to a growing legacy of excellence for the San Marcos-based company, which has previously secured first-place victories as the "Best of Hays" on two separate occasions as well as a previous victory in the Best of North Hays in 2024.
While Paladin's main focus is San Marcos Pest Control, the team views this North Hays victory as a significant milestone in their mission to serve the entire corridor between Austin and New Braunfels.
"It’s an honor to be recognized by our neighbors in South Austin and Buda," said Michael Flournoy, Founder of Paladin Pest Control. "Having won first place in the 'Best of Hays' twice in our home base of San Marcos, we are thrilled to see that our commitment to honest, high-quality service is resonating just as strongly with the communities in Buda and Kyle."
Since its founding in 2022, Paladin Pest Control has focused on disrupting the traditional pest control model. By moving away from the high-pressure sales and mandatory contracts common in the industry, the company has built a reputation centered on honesty, transparency and technical expertise.
Key highlights of the Paladin approach include:
Contract-Free Service: Paladin operates on the belief that customers should stay because they are happy, not because they are locked into a legal agreement.
Transparent Online Pricing: In an effort to maintain total honesty, Paladin lists all residential and specialty service pricing directly on their website, allowing homeowners to make informed decisions without a sales pitch.
Comprehensive Protection: From termite inspections and organic options to specialized "weep hole" prevention, Paladin provides a total-home defense strategy backed by a 100% pest-free guarantee.
As a proud member of the San Marcos, Kyle, and Buda Chambers of Commerce, Paladin Pest Control continues to invest in the local community through both award-winning service and charitable initiatives.
For more information or to schedule a free home inspection, visit paladinpest.com or call 512-430-7254.
About Paladin Pest Control Paladin Pest Control is a premier pest management provider based in San Marcos, TX. A multi-year "Best of Hays" winner, the company serves the Texas Hill Country with a focus on integrity, expert-level service, and transparent pricing for both residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact: Michael Flournoy Owner, Paladin Pest Control
Phone: 512-430-7254
Email: support@PaladinPest.com
Website: www.paladinpest.com
While Paladin's main focus is San Marcos Pest Control, the team views this North Hays victory as a significant milestone in their mission to serve the entire corridor between Austin and New Braunfels.
"It’s an honor to be recognized by our neighbors in South Austin and Buda," said Michael Flournoy, Founder of Paladin Pest Control. "Having won first place in the 'Best of Hays' twice in our home base of San Marcos, we are thrilled to see that our commitment to honest, high-quality service is resonating just as strongly with the communities in Buda and Kyle."
Since its founding in 2022, Paladin Pest Control has focused on disrupting the traditional pest control model. By moving away from the high-pressure sales and mandatory contracts common in the industry, the company has built a reputation centered on honesty, transparency and technical expertise.
Key highlights of the Paladin approach include:
Contract-Free Service: Paladin operates on the belief that customers should stay because they are happy, not because they are locked into a legal agreement.
Transparent Online Pricing: In an effort to maintain total honesty, Paladin lists all residential and specialty service pricing directly on their website, allowing homeowners to make informed decisions without a sales pitch.
Comprehensive Protection: From termite inspections and organic options to specialized "weep hole" prevention, Paladin provides a total-home defense strategy backed by a 100% pest-free guarantee.
As a proud member of the San Marcos, Kyle, and Buda Chambers of Commerce, Paladin Pest Control continues to invest in the local community through both award-winning service and charitable initiatives.
For more information or to schedule a free home inspection, visit paladinpest.com or call 512-430-7254.
About Paladin Pest Control Paladin Pest Control is a premier pest management provider based in San Marcos, TX. A multi-year "Best of Hays" winner, the company serves the Texas Hill Country with a focus on integrity, expert-level service, and transparent pricing for both residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact: Michael Flournoy Owner, Paladin Pest Control
Phone: 512-430-7254
Email: support@PaladinPest.com
Website: www.paladinpest.com
Contact
Paladin Pest ControlContact
Michael Flournoy
512-430-7254
paladinpest.com
Michael Flournoy
512-430-7254
paladinpest.com
Categories