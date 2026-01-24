Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025

San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas.