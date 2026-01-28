Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Santa Barbara, CA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use
Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies.
The unit is engineered to maintain internal temperatures in extreme environments, providing a managed micro-climate for individuals stranded in vehicles or residents without home heating. According to company specifications, the YURTi utilizes a multi-layer insulation system and 2-inch-thick walls to reduce convective heat loss.
"The objective was to create a shelter that allows for immediate autonomy in a sub-zero crisis," said Michael Conner, founder of Life Cube Inc. "When infrastructure fails, the priority is to establish a manageable micro-climate quickly. The YURTi can be inflated within minutes and heated with a battery-powered space heater to support survival for extended periods."
Unlike standard recreational tents, the YURTi is constructed from fire-retardant, drop-stitch fabric and is rated to withstand heavy snow loads and high wind speeds. The unit features a buoyant floor and an inflatable rigid frame, allowing it to function as a standalone structure that avoids the conductive cooling effects of metal vehicle frames.
The shelter is designed for two primary emergency scenarios:
Residential Grid Failure: The unit can be deployed indoors during prolonged blackouts to concentrate heat in a smaller volume of space.
Roadside Emergencies: The compact storage case fits in standard vehicle trunks for use during whiteout conditions or mechanical breakdowns.
The YURTi is currently being distributed to emergency management agencies and is available to the general public. It joins the company’s existing line of modular infrastructure used in humanitarian and military operations.
