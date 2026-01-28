Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell

Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential.