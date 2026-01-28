Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential.
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance lip liners created by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, the original founder of Stila Cosmetics. Designed for precision, easy application and long lasting color, the liners bring Lobell’s pro-level artistry and product development expertise to an everyday essential.
The lip liners feature neutral, cool-toned pencils formulated to stay put and define with precision. The high-pigment, long-wear formula glides on in a single swipe, delivering a clean, contoured line with true-to-tone color payoff. A blend of silky emollients and nourishing jojoba oil keeps lips soft, while the long-wear polymers create a transfer-resistant barrier to help hold color throughout the day.
The ultra-smooth pencil applies effortlessly, making it easy to shape, define, or fill lips with controlled, long lasting results. The debut collection includes shades Spring, Crosby and Orchard, and are artist-curated to avoid pulling too orange, gray, or brown—offering modern, wearable tones that flatter a wide range of skin tones.
The formula is housed in a Sulapac barrel made from injection-molded wood fibers and natural binders, embracing the clean, eco-conscious sustainability ethos of the brand. The uniqueness of using a Sulapac barrel is, unlike a traditional wood, it can house a volatile based long-wear formula. By avoiding the pitfalls of a traditional plastic, the liners are easier to sharpen, have a longer lifespan and the tip does not break off.
“I wanted it be easy to achieve a perfect contoured lip. This formula is the ultimate, you can do it - it’s always going to look good. My artistry in your hands.” - Jeanine
Lined Up Lip Liners retail for $24 and are available at weareneen.com and select retail partners.
The lip liners feature neutral, cool-toned pencils formulated to stay put and define with precision. The high-pigment, long-wear formula glides on in a single swipe, delivering a clean, contoured line with true-to-tone color payoff. A blend of silky emollients and nourishing jojoba oil keeps lips soft, while the long-wear polymers create a transfer-resistant barrier to help hold color throughout the day.
The ultra-smooth pencil applies effortlessly, making it easy to shape, define, or fill lips with controlled, long lasting results. The debut collection includes shades Spring, Crosby and Orchard, and are artist-curated to avoid pulling too orange, gray, or brown—offering modern, wearable tones that flatter a wide range of skin tones.
The formula is housed in a Sulapac barrel made from injection-molded wood fibers and natural binders, embracing the clean, eco-conscious sustainability ethos of the brand. The uniqueness of using a Sulapac barrel is, unlike a traditional wood, it can house a volatile based long-wear formula. By avoiding the pitfalls of a traditional plastic, the liners are easier to sharpen, have a longer lifespan and the tip does not break off.
“I wanted it be easy to achieve a perfect contoured lip. This formula is the ultimate, you can do it - it’s always going to look good. My artistry in your hands.” - Jeanine
Lined Up Lip Liners retail for $24 and are available at weareneen.com and select retail partners.
Contact
Tractenberg & CoContact
Lindsay Schoeffler
212-929-7979
Lindsay Schoeffler
212-929-7979
Multimedia
Categories