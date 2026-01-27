Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
San Diego, CA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces.
The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness support and has distinguished itself as a leader and innovator in workplace health programs and protection, based on seven benchmarks recognized nationally by the Wellness Alliance.
The Cal Coast Wellness Program, powered by Wellable, provides employees with a robust and holistic approach to wellbeing. The program supports the full spectrum of wellness, including mental, physical, social, and financial, through engaging tools, challenges, and resources designed to help employees thrive.
Employees can participate in wellness challenges, access on-demand content, earn rewards through a strategic incentive structure, and take advantage of preventive care tools, peer recognition, and custom lifestyle benefits. With guided wellness services, automated milestones, and a dedicated digital platform, Cal Coast employees are supported at every step of their wellness journey.
Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane said, "This recognition is a testament to the culture we’ve built at Cal Coast where the health, well‑being, and success of our employees come first. Earning the Platinum Well Workplace Award reinforces that when we invest in our people, we strengthen every part of our organization. I’m incredibly proud of our team and the intentional work that brought us here."
To learn more about the Well Workplace Awards, visit https://wellnessalliance.org/home/membership/awards-and-recognition.
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
About the Wellness Alliance
The Wellness Alliance unites the strengths of two influential professional associations in the wellness industry, the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) and the National Wellness Institute (NWI). The Wellness Alliance supports wellness for individuals and workplaces through trusted education and certification programs, evidence-informed resources, and networking opportunities, empowering professionals to positively impact well-being. For additional information, visit www.wellnessalliance.org.
