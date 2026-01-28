DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs.
Chicago, IL, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. Announces Launch of New Specialized Practice Groups Serving Dealers, Business Owners, Media Clients and High Net Worth Families
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs.
Building on more than 40 years of practice in these areas, the firm has organized its work into the following focused groups:
• Automotive Dealer Law Practice Group
• Business Ownership Divorce Practice Group (shareholder/LLC/partnership disputes)
• Defamation, Libel & Free Speech Defense Practice Group
• Business Purchases & Sales Practice Group
• High Net Worth Estate Planning & Fiduciary Litigation Practice Group
To support the non‑litigation side of these practices, DiTommaso Lubin has also added high‑powered, very experienced of counsel attorneys with deep backgrounds in complex business, transactional, and estate‑planning work.
“These practice groups reflect what the firm actually has been doing for decades: trying high‑stakes cases and guiding sophisticated transactions for dealers, business owners, professionals and media clients,” said Peter S. Lubin, a founding partner of DiTommaso Lubin along with the late Vincent DiTommaso and his son James DiTommaso. “By formalizing the groups and adding seasoned of‑counsel lawyers on the transactional side, we’re making it even easier for clients to find the right team for their specific problem.”
Over the past four decades, the firm’s lawyers have:
• Litigated high‑profile cases involving car dealerships, shareholder and LLC disputes, class actions, defamation and media law, and estate and trust fiduciary claims;
• Handled multi‑million‑dollar purchases and sales of businesses, including large auto dealership groups, restaurants, hospitality assets, franchise operations, and other small and mid‑size companies;
• Represented media companies, internet influencers, and consumers in cutting‑edge libel and free‑speech disputes, including matters touching on some of the biggest defamation issues in the country; and
• Prosecuted and defended estate, trust and fiduciary‑duty litigation, giving the firm a unique perspective when planning wills, trusts and succession structures to avoid future disputes.
Attorneys at DiTommaso Lubin have been recognized among the top 5% of lawyers in their practice areas by ratings services such as Super Lawyers, which selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state for inclusion based on peer recognition and professional achievement. Members of the firm have been repeatedly honored on Super Lawyers and related lists for business litigation, class actions, consumer law, and other complex civil practice areas.
“Our clients are often facing bet‑the‑company problems or bet‑the‑reputation problems,” said James V. DiTommaso, who leads several of the new groups. “We wanted our practice structure to reflect that reality. Whether it’s a automobile dealer group, a family‑owned manufacturer, a physician with a medical practice, a high‑profile media client, or a businessman or politician dealing with defamation we now have clearly defined teams that can handle both the deal and the fight that sometimes follows.”
These practice groups complement the firm’s membership in the Nextlaw Referral Network, created by Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, which allows DiTommaso Lubin to connect its clients with vetted counsel around the globe when cross‑border or multi‑jurisdictional issues arise.
DiTommaso Lubin was also named the first DuPage County “Law Firm of the Year,” reflecting its long‑standing commitment to high‑stakes business and class‑action litigation and to the ideals of the legal profession in the Chicago metropolitan area and throughout Illinois.
The firm has extensive experience litigating cases in state courts throughout Illinois, including Cook, Lake, DuPage and Kane Counties, as well as in Peoria and Tazewell Counties, and in the federal courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois.
About the New Practice Groups
Automotive Dealer Law Practice Group
Represents franchise and independent dealers (including high‑end and luxury used‑vehicle dealers) in ownership disputes, consumer‑fraud and lemon‑law litigation, attorney general investigations, dealership acquisitions and sales, and the drafting of consumer‑facing agreements designed to withstand scrutiny.
Business Ownership Divorce Practice Group
Focuses on disputes among shareholders, LLC members, partners and family owners in closely held and family businesses, including freeze‑out and squeeze‑out litigation, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and “business divorces” involving companies of all sizes.
Defamation, Libel & Free Speech Practice Group
Defends or Prosecutes claims for businesses, individuals, media organizations, journalists and internet influencers in libel, slander, false‑light and related First Amendment matters, and helps clients obtain insurance coverage to fund their defense. The group has prevailed on numerous motions to dismiss and for summary judgment and has litigated against and alongside some of the leading media‑defense firms in the country. We have also brought libel claims for high profile politicians, businessmen and community leaders.
Business Purchases & Sales Practice Group
Handles the purchase and sale of businesses ranging from multi‑million‑dollar car dealerships to hotels, restaurants, health clubs, medical practices, manufacturing and industrial companies, franchise operations, and other retail and service businesses. The group also litigates fraud‑in‑the‑inducement, breach‑of‑warranty, earn‑out and other disputes arising from business sale agreements.
High Net Worth Estate Planning & Fiduciary Litigation Practice Group
Provides estate planning for car dealers, physicians, business owners and other high net worth individuals, including wills, trusts and business‑succession structures. The group also prosecutes and defends estate, trust and fiduciary‑duty litigation, using that courtroom experience to design wills and trusts that are less likely to invite future litigation.
About DiTommaso Lubin, P.C.
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. is a boutique business and litigation law firm based in the Chicago area. For over 40 years, the firm has represented businesses, executives, professionals, investors, consumers and high net worth individuals in complex business litigation, class actions, defamation and media cases, dealer and franchise disputes, business purchases and sales, and estate and trust matters.
DiTommaso Lubin is a member of the Nextlaw Referral Network created by Dentons, giving the firm access to high‑quality lawyers across the United States and around the world. The firm was named the first DuPage County “Law Firm of the Year” and has been recognized by publications such as Crain’s Chicago Business for its results in significant class actions.
For more information, visit the firm’s websites and blogs:
• Main Firm Site: https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com
• Chicago Business Litigation Lawyer Blog: https://www.chicagobusinesslitigationlawyerblog.com
• TheBusinessLitigators.com: https://www.thebusinesslitigators.com
You can also view videos regarding our new practice groups here:
https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com/firm-videos/
https://www.thebusinesslitigators.com/firm-videos/
Media Contact:
James DiTommaso
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C.
Phone: 630‑333‑0000
Website: https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com
Contact Page: https://www.chica
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs.
Building on more than 40 years of practice in these areas, the firm has organized its work into the following focused groups:
• Automotive Dealer Law Practice Group
• Business Ownership Divorce Practice Group (shareholder/LLC/partnership disputes)
• Defamation, Libel & Free Speech Defense Practice Group
• Business Purchases & Sales Practice Group
• High Net Worth Estate Planning & Fiduciary Litigation Practice Group
To support the non‑litigation side of these practices, DiTommaso Lubin has also added high‑powered, very experienced of counsel attorneys with deep backgrounds in complex business, transactional, and estate‑planning work.
“These practice groups reflect what the firm actually has been doing for decades: trying high‑stakes cases and guiding sophisticated transactions for dealers, business owners, professionals and media clients,” said Peter S. Lubin, a founding partner of DiTommaso Lubin along with the late Vincent DiTommaso and his son James DiTommaso. “By formalizing the groups and adding seasoned of‑counsel lawyers on the transactional side, we’re making it even easier for clients to find the right team for their specific problem.”
Over the past four decades, the firm’s lawyers have:
• Litigated high‑profile cases involving car dealerships, shareholder and LLC disputes, class actions, defamation and media law, and estate and trust fiduciary claims;
• Handled multi‑million‑dollar purchases and sales of businesses, including large auto dealership groups, restaurants, hospitality assets, franchise operations, and other small and mid‑size companies;
• Represented media companies, internet influencers, and consumers in cutting‑edge libel and free‑speech disputes, including matters touching on some of the biggest defamation issues in the country; and
• Prosecuted and defended estate, trust and fiduciary‑duty litigation, giving the firm a unique perspective when planning wills, trusts and succession structures to avoid future disputes.
Attorneys at DiTommaso Lubin have been recognized among the top 5% of lawyers in their practice areas by ratings services such as Super Lawyers, which selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state for inclusion based on peer recognition and professional achievement. Members of the firm have been repeatedly honored on Super Lawyers and related lists for business litigation, class actions, consumer law, and other complex civil practice areas.
“Our clients are often facing bet‑the‑company problems or bet‑the‑reputation problems,” said James V. DiTommaso, who leads several of the new groups. “We wanted our practice structure to reflect that reality. Whether it’s a automobile dealer group, a family‑owned manufacturer, a physician with a medical practice, a high‑profile media client, or a businessman or politician dealing with defamation we now have clearly defined teams that can handle both the deal and the fight that sometimes follows.”
These practice groups complement the firm’s membership in the Nextlaw Referral Network, created by Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, which allows DiTommaso Lubin to connect its clients with vetted counsel around the globe when cross‑border or multi‑jurisdictional issues arise.
DiTommaso Lubin was also named the first DuPage County “Law Firm of the Year,” reflecting its long‑standing commitment to high‑stakes business and class‑action litigation and to the ideals of the legal profession in the Chicago metropolitan area and throughout Illinois.
The firm has extensive experience litigating cases in state courts throughout Illinois, including Cook, Lake, DuPage and Kane Counties, as well as in Peoria and Tazewell Counties, and in the federal courts for the Northern and Central Districts of Illinois.
About the New Practice Groups
Automotive Dealer Law Practice Group
Represents franchise and independent dealers (including high‑end and luxury used‑vehicle dealers) in ownership disputes, consumer‑fraud and lemon‑law litigation, attorney general investigations, dealership acquisitions and sales, and the drafting of consumer‑facing agreements designed to withstand scrutiny.
Business Ownership Divorce Practice Group
Focuses on disputes among shareholders, LLC members, partners and family owners in closely held and family businesses, including freeze‑out and squeeze‑out litigation, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and “business divorces” involving companies of all sizes.
Defamation, Libel & Free Speech Practice Group
Defends or Prosecutes claims for businesses, individuals, media organizations, journalists and internet influencers in libel, slander, false‑light and related First Amendment matters, and helps clients obtain insurance coverage to fund their defense. The group has prevailed on numerous motions to dismiss and for summary judgment and has litigated against and alongside some of the leading media‑defense firms in the country. We have also brought libel claims for high profile politicians, businessmen and community leaders.
Business Purchases & Sales Practice Group
Handles the purchase and sale of businesses ranging from multi‑million‑dollar car dealerships to hotels, restaurants, health clubs, medical practices, manufacturing and industrial companies, franchise operations, and other retail and service businesses. The group also litigates fraud‑in‑the‑inducement, breach‑of‑warranty, earn‑out and other disputes arising from business sale agreements.
High Net Worth Estate Planning & Fiduciary Litigation Practice Group
Provides estate planning for car dealers, physicians, business owners and other high net worth individuals, including wills, trusts and business‑succession structures. The group also prosecutes and defends estate, trust and fiduciary‑duty litigation, using that courtroom experience to design wills and trusts that are less likely to invite future litigation.
About DiTommaso Lubin, P.C.
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. is a boutique business and litigation law firm based in the Chicago area. For over 40 years, the firm has represented businesses, executives, professionals, investors, consumers and high net worth individuals in complex business litigation, class actions, defamation and media cases, dealer and franchise disputes, business purchases and sales, and estate and trust matters.
DiTommaso Lubin is a member of the Nextlaw Referral Network created by Dentons, giving the firm access to high‑quality lawyers across the United States and around the world. The firm was named the first DuPage County “Law Firm of the Year” and has been recognized by publications such as Crain’s Chicago Business for its results in significant class actions.
For more information, visit the firm’s websites and blogs:
• Main Firm Site: https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com
• Chicago Business Litigation Lawyer Blog: https://www.chicagobusinesslitigationlawyerblog.com
• TheBusinessLitigators.com: https://www.thebusinesslitigators.com
You can also view videos regarding our new practice groups here:
https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com/firm-videos/
https://www.thebusinesslitigators.com/firm-videos/
Media Contact:
James DiTommaso
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C.
Phone: 630‑333‑0000
Website: https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com
Contact Page: https://www.chica
Contact
DiTommaso Lubin PCContact
Peter Lubin
630-710-4990
https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com/
Peter Lubin
630-710-4990
https://www.chicagobusinesslawfirm.com/
Categories