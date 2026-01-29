Sudi A. Mohamud Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Apple Valley, MN, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sudi A. Mohamud of Apple Valley, Minnesota, has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her outstanding work as an author, counselor, and community leader, she will be featured in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other women who are recognized for their impact in their respective industries.
About Sudi A. Mohamud
Sudi A. Mohamud is an author, family counselor, keynote speaker, and community advocate. She oversees operations at Seam Academy and leads workshops focused on growth, advocacy, and professional development. Her academic work centers on counseling theory and ethical practice, with a strong emphasis on equity and compassion. She is also the author of “Fighting for Tomorrow; A Mother and Journey Through Cancer Chaos with Ten Children and The Tale of Trials and Triumph; My Autobiography.”
Driven by her deep commitment to ethics, empathy, and social justice, Mohamud’s work has been recognized with the honor of Outstanding Leadership in the Haitian Community. She is a member of the Brave Foundation for Hope Cancer Care.
A candidate for a B.S. in psychology from Franklin University, Sudi’s future goals include earning licensure in clinical mental health counseling and contributing to the field through teaching, mentorship, and research that support inclusive and ethical care.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve created space for women at every stage of their careers to connect, collaborate, and grow together. Through our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, members gain recognition, build meaningful relationships, and access valuable resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
About Sudi A. Mohamud
Sudi A. Mohamud is an author, family counselor, keynote speaker, and community advocate. She oversees operations at Seam Academy and leads workshops focused on growth, advocacy, and professional development. Her academic work centers on counseling theory and ethical practice, with a strong emphasis on equity and compassion. She is also the author of “Fighting for Tomorrow; A Mother and Journey Through Cancer Chaos with Ten Children and The Tale of Trials and Triumph; My Autobiography.”
Driven by her deep commitment to ethics, empathy, and social justice, Mohamud’s work has been recognized with the honor of Outstanding Leadership in the Haitian Community. She is a member of the Brave Foundation for Hope Cancer Care.
A candidate for a B.S. in psychology from Franklin University, Sudi’s future goals include earning licensure in clinical mental health counseling and contributing to the field through teaching, mentorship, and research that support inclusive and ethical care.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve created space for women at every stage of their careers to connect, collaborate, and grow together. Through our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, members gain recognition, build meaningful relationships, and access valuable resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories