Continental Societies, Inc.® Announces National Day of Giving to Empower Scholars Nationwide
Washington, DC, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Continental Societies, Inc.® proudly invites the public to participate in its National Day of Giving on February 14, 2026. This event directly supports the National Scholarship Program, opening doors to higher education for talented, underserved students across the country.
The 2026 National Scholarship Program is led by National President C. Lillette Campbell, National Scholarship Chair Reverend Dr. Kerri V. Mack, and National Scholarship Co-Chair Stephanie V. Lee.
For more information on the scholarship program, please visit continentalsocietiesinc.org/scholarship.
“Scholarships are critical to student success in these challenging times,” said C. Lillette Campbell, National President. “Join us as we continue our impactful work in communities nationwide. Continentals care because these are Our Children, Our Commitment, Our Concern.”
This tax-deductible giving opportunity is open to the public. Supporters can contribute in the following ways:
• Online: http://continentalsocietiesinc.org/donate
• Digital Apps: PayPal, Zeffy, Zelle, Cash App
• Mail: Checks or money orders to Continental Societies, Inc., c/o National Scholarship Program, National Day of Giving, 4095 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Suite #5758, Washington, DC 20016-9997
Founded in June 1956, Continental Societies, Inc.® is a 501(c)(3) international service organization dedicated to fostering the welfare of underserved children and youth throughout the United States and the Caribbean.
The 2026 National Scholarship Program is led by National President C. Lillette Campbell, National Scholarship Chair Reverend Dr. Kerri V. Mack, and National Scholarship Co-Chair Stephanie V. Lee.
For more information on the scholarship program, please visit continentalsocietiesinc.org/scholarship.
“Scholarships are critical to student success in these challenging times,” said C. Lillette Campbell, National President. “Join us as we continue our impactful work in communities nationwide. Continentals care because these are Our Children, Our Commitment, Our Concern.”
This tax-deductible giving opportunity is open to the public. Supporters can contribute in the following ways:
• Online: http://continentalsocietiesinc.org/donate
• Digital Apps: PayPal, Zeffy, Zelle, Cash App
• Mail: Checks or money orders to Continental Societies, Inc., c/o National Scholarship Program, National Day of Giving, 4095 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Suite #5758, Washington, DC 20016-9997
Founded in June 1956, Continental Societies, Inc.® is a 501(c)(3) international service organization dedicated to fostering the welfare of underserved children and youth throughout the United States and the Caribbean.
Contact
Continental Societies, Inc.Contact
R. Denise Everson, National PR Officer
678-591-4505
https://continentalsocietiesinc.org/
R. Denise Everson, National PR Officer
678-591-4505
https://continentalsocietiesinc.org/
Multimedia
Categories