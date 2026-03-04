Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SCOTTSDALE, AZ – January 14, 2026 - Desert Mountain Club, one of the most
exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting.
In a rare and remarkable accomplishment, Desert Mountain has earned a triple Blue Zones designation—recognition as a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating
Organization, a Blue Zones Approved™ Restaurant for its Café Verde dining outlet, and a Blue Zones Approved™ Workplace. This trifecta underscores Desert Mountain’s leadership as a vibrant, health-forward community and elevates the Club as a national model for well-being within private golf communities.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative inspired by the research of Dan Buettner, who identified the world’s five original Blue Zones—regions where people live measurably longer, healthier lives.
“Earning the Blue Zones Approved™ distinction is far more than a certification—it
reflects our deep commitment to wellness, longevity, and a life of vitality at Desert
Mountain,” said Damon DiOrio, CEO of Desert Mountain Club. “Achieving all three
designations underscores how our pursuit of excellence extends into every aspect of the Member experience, especially through the Sonoran Clubhouse, the hub of
longevity and vibrant living within our community. We are proud to lead the private club industry with a truly health-forward environment for both our Members and our team.”
Commitment to Longevity and Excellence
The certification is rooted in the Power 9® principles of the world’s longest-living people, which align seamlessly with Desert Mountain’s mission as a premier luxury lifestyle and wellness destination in Scottsdale.
For All
As a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization, Desert Mountain integrates
well-being principles into the foundation of its entire community. This designation
extends beyond individual amenities—demonstrating that the Club’s environment,
culture, policies, and experiences consistently support healthier choices for everyone who steps into this award-winning Scottsdale AZ club. From intentional campus design to social connection opportunities and a shared sense of purpose, Desert Mountain exemplifies the Blue Zones philosophy at every level.
For Members
Café Verde’s nutrient-rich, plant-forward menu aligns with the “Plant Slant” principle, making healthy dining the natural choice. Desert Mountain’s extensive outdoor recreation—from championship golf to hiking and fitness trails—supports the “Move Naturally” principle and enables Members to enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle central to top private golf communities.
For Team Members
Desert Mountain fosters a workplace culture of movement, mindfulness, and social
engagement—enhancing well-being, resilience, and professional performance. Team members benefit from the same health-forward environment Members enjoy, reinforcing the Club’s commitment to being a model for wellness within exclusive golf communities. “Few organizations achieve this level of certification, as it requires sustained dedication, environmental changes, and broad engagement from leadership and staff,” added Damon DiOrio. As a newly Blue Zones Approved™ organization, Desert Mountain Club is poised to inspire its Scottsdale community to live longer, stronger, and more vibrantly.
Scottsdale’s Blue Zones Ambition
This accomplishment strengthens Scottsdale’s ambition to become a certified Blue
Zones community. Desert Mountain’s triple designation positions it as a leading partner in the Blue Zones Project Scottsdale initiative—a multi-year effort to elevate the well-being of all Scottsdale residents by fostering healthy, supportive environments. The Club’s commitment to wellness, outdoor living, and community connection reflects Scottsdale’s broader mission to become the first Blue Zones certified community in Arizona.
About Desert Mountain Club
As one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, Desert Mountain Club offers
world-class golf, dining, fitness, and social experiences in the breathtaking Scottsdale AZ country club setting of the high Sonoran Desert. Recognized among the top private golf communities in America, the Club’s unmatched size, amenities, and diverse lifestyle offerings continue to attract discerning buyers seeking excellence, privacy, luxury living, and community connection. Desert Mountain stands as a premier destination for outdoor adventure, elevated wellness, and exceptional quality of life in the Southwest.
About Blue Zones Project
Blue Zones Project is a community well-being initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Inspired by the research of Dan Buettner, the project works with communities across North America to help people live longer, better lives.
Contact:
Kim Atkinson | Desert Mountain Club Communications
katkinson@desertmt.com
exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting.
In a rare and remarkable accomplishment, Desert Mountain has earned a triple Blue Zones designation—recognition as a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating
Organization, a Blue Zones Approved™ Restaurant for its Café Verde dining outlet, and a Blue Zones Approved™ Workplace. This trifecta underscores Desert Mountain’s leadership as a vibrant, health-forward community and elevates the Club as a national model for well-being within private golf communities.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative inspired by the research of Dan Buettner, who identified the world’s five original Blue Zones—regions where people live measurably longer, healthier lives.
“Earning the Blue Zones Approved™ distinction is far more than a certification—it
reflects our deep commitment to wellness, longevity, and a life of vitality at Desert
Mountain,” said Damon DiOrio, CEO of Desert Mountain Club. “Achieving all three
designations underscores how our pursuit of excellence extends into every aspect of the Member experience, especially through the Sonoran Clubhouse, the hub of
longevity and vibrant living within our community. We are proud to lead the private club industry with a truly health-forward environment for both our Members and our team.”
Commitment to Longevity and Excellence
The certification is rooted in the Power 9® principles of the world’s longest-living people, which align seamlessly with Desert Mountain’s mission as a premier luxury lifestyle and wellness destination in Scottsdale.
For All
As a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization, Desert Mountain integrates
well-being principles into the foundation of its entire community. This designation
extends beyond individual amenities—demonstrating that the Club’s environment,
culture, policies, and experiences consistently support healthier choices for everyone who steps into this award-winning Scottsdale AZ club. From intentional campus design to social connection opportunities and a shared sense of purpose, Desert Mountain exemplifies the Blue Zones philosophy at every level.
For Members
Café Verde’s nutrient-rich, plant-forward menu aligns with the “Plant Slant” principle, making healthy dining the natural choice. Desert Mountain’s extensive outdoor recreation—from championship golf to hiking and fitness trails—supports the “Move Naturally” principle and enables Members to enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle central to top private golf communities.
For Team Members
Desert Mountain fosters a workplace culture of movement, mindfulness, and social
engagement—enhancing well-being, resilience, and professional performance. Team members benefit from the same health-forward environment Members enjoy, reinforcing the Club’s commitment to being a model for wellness within exclusive golf communities. “Few organizations achieve this level of certification, as it requires sustained dedication, environmental changes, and broad engagement from leadership and staff,” added Damon DiOrio. As a newly Blue Zones Approved™ organization, Desert Mountain Club is poised to inspire its Scottsdale community to live longer, stronger, and more vibrantly.
Scottsdale’s Blue Zones Ambition
This accomplishment strengthens Scottsdale’s ambition to become a certified Blue
Zones community. Desert Mountain’s triple designation positions it as a leading partner in the Blue Zones Project Scottsdale initiative—a multi-year effort to elevate the well-being of all Scottsdale residents by fostering healthy, supportive environments. The Club’s commitment to wellness, outdoor living, and community connection reflects Scottsdale’s broader mission to become the first Blue Zones certified community in Arizona.
About Desert Mountain Club
As one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, Desert Mountain Club offers
world-class golf, dining, fitness, and social experiences in the breathtaking Scottsdale AZ country club setting of the high Sonoran Desert. Recognized among the top private golf communities in America, the Club’s unmatched size, amenities, and diverse lifestyle offerings continue to attract discerning buyers seeking excellence, privacy, luxury living, and community connection. Desert Mountain stands as a premier destination for outdoor adventure, elevated wellness, and exceptional quality of life in the Southwest.
About Blue Zones Project
Blue Zones Project is a community well-being initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Inspired by the research of Dan Buettner, the project works with communities across North America to help people live longer, better lives.
Contact:
Kim Atkinson | Desert Mountain Club Communications
katkinson@desertmt.com
Contact
DesertMountain ClubContact
Kim Atkinson
480-595-4060
https://www.desertmountain.com/
Kim Atkinson
480-595-4060
https://www.desertmountain.com/
Categories