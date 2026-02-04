The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale.
Chantilly, VA, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale.
After leading the company for the past two and a half years in the dual roles of President and Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Barr will now focus exclusively on her role as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company’s financial strategy, planning, and long-term stability as it enters its next phase of growth following its strongest year on record.
Dylan Orr has been promoted to President, advancing from his previous role as Director of Operations. In his new role, Orr will oversee day-to-day operations, partner and client experience, and strategic execution across both brands. Since joining the organization in 2012, Orr has played a key role in driving operational consistency, supporting design and installation teams, and scaling field operations to meet increasing demand.
“Since founding this business, our focus has always been on building a successful, sustainable, people-driven, and growth-oriented company,” said Todd Carter, Founder and Owner. “As our success has driven growth, the need to expand internal leadership has become clear. Sharon’s decision to focus fully on her role as CFO ensures we continue making smart, strategic investments, while Dylan’s promotion to President strengthens our operational leadership at a critical time. I’m excited to support the company’s vision and see this team lead us into our next phase.”
These leadership changes reflect the company’s strong performance, expanding footprint, and continued investment in building a scalable organization to serve partners and clients throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. region.
“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for our company,” said Orr. “Our success is built on incredible teams, trusted partners, and clients who invite us into their homes. I look forward to continuing to build on that foundation as we grow.”
About The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. has delivered custom organization solutions since 2007, specializing in closets, pantries, home offices, built-ins, and garages, including premium flooring. Known for thoughtful design, high-quality materials, and exceptional craftsmanship, the company serves clients throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. area with a mission to transform chaos into calm, creating beautifully organized spaces that give clients more time to live their best lives.
After leading the company for the past two and a half years in the dual roles of President and Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Barr will now focus exclusively on her role as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company’s financial strategy, planning, and long-term stability as it enters its next phase of growth following its strongest year on record.
Dylan Orr has been promoted to President, advancing from his previous role as Director of Operations. In his new role, Orr will oversee day-to-day operations, partner and client experience, and strategic execution across both brands. Since joining the organization in 2012, Orr has played a key role in driving operational consistency, supporting design and installation teams, and scaling field operations to meet increasing demand.
“Since founding this business, our focus has always been on building a successful, sustainable, people-driven, and growth-oriented company,” said Todd Carter, Founder and Owner. “As our success has driven growth, the need to expand internal leadership has become clear. Sharon’s decision to focus fully on her role as CFO ensures we continue making smart, strategic investments, while Dylan’s promotion to President strengthens our operational leadership at a critical time. I’m excited to support the company’s vision and see this team lead us into our next phase.”
These leadership changes reflect the company’s strong performance, expanding footprint, and continued investment in building a scalable organization to serve partners and clients throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. region.
“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for our company,” said Orr. “Our success is built on incredible teams, trusted partners, and clients who invite us into their homes. I look forward to continuing to build on that foundation as we grow.”
About The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. has delivered custom organization solutions since 2007, specializing in closets, pantries, home offices, built-ins, and garages, including premium flooring. Known for thoughtful design, high-quality materials, and exceptional craftsmanship, the company serves clients throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. area with a mission to transform chaos into calm, creating beautifully organized spaces that give clients more time to live their best lives.
Contact
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.Contact
Jennifer Zschunke
703-707-0009
www.tailoredcloset.com
Jennifer Zschunke
703-707-0009
www.tailoredcloset.com
Categories