A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion.
White Post, VA, February 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L’Auberge Provençale, a French-country inn and restaurant in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2026 by inviting guests to experience one of the region’s most distinctive beverage programs. The inn’s cellar made national news following a high-profile wine cellar theft, and it remains a destination for guests who value rare bottles, trusted expertise, and a dining experience designed to be savored.
“In Provence, dining is more than eating. It is a celebration of life,” said Celeste Borel, co-owner of L’Auberge Provençale. “You enjoy food at a leisurely pace with friends and family, and that is what we want guests to feel when they sit down at La Table Provençale.”
At the heart of the experience is an award-winning cellar shaped by decades of relationships. For generations, the Borel family has built connections with local and international wineries, distilleries, and purveyors, steadily collecting wines and bourbons they are proud of and genuinely excited to share. The cellar is led by the owners’ son, Sommelier Christian Borel, whose knowledge extends beyond labels and tasting notes to the origins of each bottle and the people behind it. Guests can explore the collection through the restaurant’s pairings and recommendations, with guidance that is welcoming for seasoned collectors and first-time explorers alike.
“We have spent years building relationships that allow us to offer bottles guests rarely see on a list,” said Christian Borel, sommelier at L’Auberge Provençale. “When a guest tries something extraordinary here, it becomes a once-in-a-lifetime moment tied to a meal they will never forget.”
At La Table Provençale and in the Bistro Bar & Lounge, guests can experience a program that spans rare wines, top-shelf bourbon, classic cocktails, and curated zero-proof selections. The cellar has earned recognition at the state and national level, including the 2025 Stewards of Virginia Wine, Judges’ Award, and 2025 Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence.
With travelers increasingly seeking quality over quantity, L’Auberge’s beverage program reflects a larger shift toward experience-driven drinking. The team focuses on helping guests choose something meaningful, whether that means a sought-after bottle to mark a milestone, a distinctive bourbon poured with context and care, or a spirit-free cocktail that still feels celebratory and paired for the table.
For guests who want to experience Virginia wine country beyond the dining room, L’Auberge also offers a four-hour chauffeured wine tour and picnic with Owner/Chef Alain Borel. The personalized excursion is designed to be effortless and memorable, featuring curated stops, fine wine, and gourmet food, along with a few surprises and keepsakes to commemorate the trip.
Located about 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., L’Auberge Provençale invites guests to build a weekend around dinner, a remarkable pour, and a relaxing overnight stay. Reservations are recommended. For menus, reservations, and lodging information, visit laubergeprovencale.com.
About L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale is a French-country inn and dining destination in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, known for refined accommodations, seasonal cuisine, and an award-winning wine, bourbon, and cocktail program in a romantic setting inspired by Provence.
