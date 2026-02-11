Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors.
Lincolnton, NC, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Professional racer and full-time law enforcement officer Rita Goulet is proud to announce the official launch of Integrity Autosports, a professional auto racing organization focused on the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series. As the organization’s Principal, Goulet’s vision for Integrity Autosports is built upon a “fresh start” philosophy, prioritizing high-efficiency operations and professional standards. The team’s core values—consistency and integrity—will serve as the bedrock for all relationships with sponsors, drivers, and the ARCA organization. For the 2026 season, the team’s primary objective is to establish a world-class foundation. Integrity Autosports has committed to entering and completing all eight events of the ARCA Menards Series East with a multi-driver roster.
Dual Roles in Service and Speed
Rita Goulet brings a unique discipline to the sport, balancing her career as a full-time law enforcement officer in Gastonia, North Carolina, with the demanding requirements of a team owner. Goulet will manage the organization’s day-to-day logistics and sponsor negotiations while also serving as a lead competitor behind the wheel.
Strategic Partnership with Brian Weber Racing
Integrity Autosports will be headquartered at the Brian Weber Racing facilities. Brian Weber, a veteran of the sport with history as a driver and owner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and Camping World Truck Series, will join the entity as Vice President and Team Manager. Weber, who currently competes in the Carolina Crate Modified Series, brings decades of technical and managerial expertise to the team. “It is an exciting opportunity to build this foundation for Rita and Integrity Autosports,” said Brian Weber. “Our goal is to bring in new sponsors and talented drivers who want to be part of a team that does things the right way from day one.”
About Integrity Autosports
Integrity Autosports is a North Carolina-based racing organization competing in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series. Led by Rita Goulet, the team combines professional law enforcement discipline with veteran racing expertise to deliver a consistent, high-integrity platform for partners and athletes alike.
Contact: Info@IntegrityAutosports.com
Rita@IntegrityAutosports.com
Dual Roles in Service and Speed
Rita Goulet brings a unique discipline to the sport, balancing her career as a full-time law enforcement officer in Gastonia, North Carolina, with the demanding requirements of a team owner. Goulet will manage the organization’s day-to-day logistics and sponsor negotiations while also serving as a lead competitor behind the wheel.
Strategic Partnership with Brian Weber Racing
Integrity Autosports will be headquartered at the Brian Weber Racing facilities. Brian Weber, a veteran of the sport with history as a driver and owner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and Camping World Truck Series, will join the entity as Vice President and Team Manager. Weber, who currently competes in the Carolina Crate Modified Series, brings decades of technical and managerial expertise to the team. “It is an exciting opportunity to build this foundation for Rita and Integrity Autosports,” said Brian Weber. “Our goal is to bring in new sponsors and talented drivers who want to be part of a team that does things the right way from day one.”
About Integrity Autosports
Integrity Autosports is a North Carolina-based racing organization competing in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series. Led by Rita Goulet, the team combines professional law enforcement discipline with veteran racing expertise to deliver a consistent, high-integrity platform for partners and athletes alike.
Contact: Info@IntegrityAutosports.com
Rita@IntegrityAutosports.com
Contact
Brian Weber RacingContact
Brian Weber
704-450-6225
www.Integrityautosports.com
Brian@integrityautosports.com
Brian Weber
704-450-6225
www.Integrityautosports.com
Brian@integrityautosports.com
Categories