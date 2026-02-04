SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course.
Naples, FL, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SwingScribe proudly announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative, a nationwide program developed in partnership with Girls Golf, under the LPGA Foundation. Built on the belief that golf is a powerful vehicle for confidence and personal growth, the initiative will provide young girls with tools that support learning, reflection, and self-belief both on and off the course.
Founded by lifelong golfer and entrepreneur Heather Schwarz, SwingScribe was created out of a personal need to capture and retain lessons learned on the course. “Golf has shaped my confidence and mindset since childhood,” says Schwarz. “SwingScribe was created to support how golfers actually learn. Through my partnership with Girls Golf over the past several years, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative this game can be for young girls. This initiative brings everything full circle.”
The impact of the journals is already being felt by young players in the program.
“I look just like the older girls with my book, and I have all my golf course secrets in it,” said Stephania, age 10, a Girls Golf participant.
“I love being able to feel like a professional with my own game book,” added Olivia, age 11.
The 2026 Girls Golf Initiative will distribute 15,000 of the SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf programs nationwide, helping participants develop consistency, confidence, and self-belief — skills that extend far beyond the fairway.
Call to Action for Corporate Partners:
SwingScribe is actively seeking corporate sponsors and brand partners to support the 2026 Girls Golf Initiative. Sponsorship opportunities include branded journals, national visibility, community impact alignment, and direct support of girls’ development through golf. Corporate partners will play a key role in expanding access to tools that foster confidence, focus, and resilience in young athletes.
“This initiative is about more than golf,” Schwarz adds. “It’s about giving girls the tools to trust themselves, celebrate progress, and carry confidence into every area of their lives.”
About SwingScribe:
SwingScribe is a thoughtfully designed golf journal created to help players of all levels record swing thoughts, track progress by club, and build confidence through reflection. Trusted by golfers, coaches, and programs nationwide, SwingScribe supports intentional learning on and off the course.
About Girls Golf:
Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation, inspires girls to be confident, build positive self-esteem, and develop leadership skills through the game of golf. Serving girls ages 6–18, Girls Golf provides a safe, inclusive environment for growth, leadership, learning, and fun.
Media & Partnership Inquiries
For sponsorship opportunities, media requests, or partnership details, please contact:
Heather Schwarz
Founder, SwingScribe
