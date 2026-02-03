From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities.
Minneapolis, MN, February 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loyal Saints is a fast-growing, Minneapolis-based premium dog food brand earning attention for its clean ingredient standards, thoughtful formulation, and focus on supporting dogs with food sensitivities. Designed for pet parents seeking healthier, more intentional nutrition, Loyal Saints uses gentle processing methods and carefully selected ingredients to help improve digestion, reduce common sensitivities, and support long-term canine health. The brand’s mission centers on a simple truth: dogs deserve to be fed with the same care and quality we expect for our own family members.
What makes Loyal Saints especially compelling is its commitment to solving real problems faced by modern dog owners—such as allergies, sensitivities, and digestive issues—while maintaining transparency and trust in how food is made. As more consumers search for clean dog food, sensitive stomach dog food, premium dog nutrition, and locally founded pet brands, Loyal Saints continues to stand out as a trusted and values-driven option rooted in both science and care.
Following its recent feature on WCCO Mid-Morning, Loyal Saints is expanding its presence across the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro through a limited number of local retail pilots and in-store community events. These initiatives are designed to connect directly with Twin Cities dog owners, provide education around clean nutrition for dogs with sensitivities, and support independent pet retailers looking to offer high-quality, differentiated products their customers actively seek.
Loyal Saints is actively inviting support from local dog lovers, community advocates, and retail partners who believe in better nutrition for pets and stronger local businesses. For retailers and purchasing outlets, supporting Loyal Saints represents an opportunity to align with a growing, locally rooted dog food brand that reflects the best of modern pet food formulation—clean ingredients, responsible processes, and a mission focused on extending both the lifespan of dogs and the meaningful moments families share with them.
What makes Loyal Saints especially compelling is its commitment to solving real problems faced by modern dog owners—such as allergies, sensitivities, and digestive issues—while maintaining transparency and trust in how food is made. As more consumers search for clean dog food, sensitive stomach dog food, premium dog nutrition, and locally founded pet brands, Loyal Saints continues to stand out as a trusted and values-driven option rooted in both science and care.
Following its recent feature on WCCO Mid-Morning, Loyal Saints is expanding its presence across the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro through a limited number of local retail pilots and in-store community events. These initiatives are designed to connect directly with Twin Cities dog owners, provide education around clean nutrition for dogs with sensitivities, and support independent pet retailers looking to offer high-quality, differentiated products their customers actively seek.
Loyal Saints is actively inviting support from local dog lovers, community advocates, and retail partners who believe in better nutrition for pets and stronger local businesses. For retailers and purchasing outlets, supporting Loyal Saints represents an opportunity to align with a growing, locally rooted dog food brand that reflects the best of modern pet food formulation—clean ingredients, responsible processes, and a mission focused on extending both the lifespan of dogs and the meaningful moments families share with them.
Contact
Loyal SaintsContact
Kristina Voltin
763-291-2117
www.loyalsaintspets.com
Kristina Voltin
763-291-2117
www.loyalsaintspets.com
Categories