Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement.
The Woodlands, TX, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living continues to strengthen its connection to the local community through active participation in the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce; reinforcing its commitment to education, professionalism, and long-term community involvement.
Since joining the Chamber last June, Timeless Pools has focused on engaging homeowners through educational seminars designed to demystify the pool-building and renovation processes. In 2025, the company hosted events aimed at helping homeowners make informed decisions about their outdoor living spaces.
The first seminar, “What to Expect When Building a Pool,” guided attendees through the pool construction process, covering planning considerations, design, timelines, and common questions. Timeless Pools also presented an option for homeowners who already had a pool; “From Tired to Timeless: A Guide to Pool & Outdoor Space Renovation” focused on revitalizing existing pools and outdoor environments to improve functionality, aesthetics, and long-term enjoyment.
“Education is an important part of how we serve our clients and our community,” says Chad Henneck, Owner of Timeless Pools. “Our involvement with the Chamber allows us to connect with the community we serve in a meaningful way, and we’re excited to continue offering educational opportunities and participating in the future.”
Looking ahead, Timeless Pools plans to remain actively engaged with the Chamber by hosting additional seminars, collaborating with fellow members, and supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life in The Woodlands.
About Timeless Pools
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is a custom pool builder and outdoor living specialist serving The Woodlands, Texas, and surrounding communities. Known for thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a client-focused approach, Timeless Pools creates outdoor environments that are both functional and enduring. From new pool construction to renovations and complete backyard transformations, the company is committed to delivering professional guidance and lasting value.
Contact:
Chad Henneck
713-540-8392
https://www.timeless-pools.com/
Since joining the Chamber last June, Timeless Pools has focused on engaging homeowners through educational seminars designed to demystify the pool-building and renovation processes. In 2025, the company hosted events aimed at helping homeowners make informed decisions about their outdoor living spaces.
The first seminar, “What to Expect When Building a Pool,” guided attendees through the pool construction process, covering planning considerations, design, timelines, and common questions. Timeless Pools also presented an option for homeowners who already had a pool; “From Tired to Timeless: A Guide to Pool & Outdoor Space Renovation” focused on revitalizing existing pools and outdoor environments to improve functionality, aesthetics, and long-term enjoyment.
“Education is an important part of how we serve our clients and our community,” says Chad Henneck, Owner of Timeless Pools. “Our involvement with the Chamber allows us to connect with the community we serve in a meaningful way, and we’re excited to continue offering educational opportunities and participating in the future.”
Looking ahead, Timeless Pools plans to remain actively engaged with the Chamber by hosting additional seminars, collaborating with fellow members, and supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life in The Woodlands.
About Timeless Pools
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is a custom pool builder and outdoor living specialist serving The Woodlands, Texas, and surrounding communities. Known for thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a client-focused approach, Timeless Pools creates outdoor environments that are both functional and enduring. From new pool construction to renovations and complete backyard transformations, the company is committed to delivering professional guidance and lasting value.
Contact:
Chad Henneck
713-540-8392
https://www.timeless-pools.com/
Contact
Timeless Pools & Outdoor LivingContact
Chad Henneck
713-540-8392
https://timeless-pools.com
Chad Henneck
713-540-8392
https://timeless-pools.com
Multimedia
Categories