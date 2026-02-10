From Woodstock to Wisdom: a Generation Raised on Protest Confronts a New Democratic Crossroads

"From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80" launches as both a book and a bold call to action from author and purpose advocate Vicki Thomas. Once a generation that marched for change, Baby Boomers now face a culture that sidelines aging voices. With wit, wisdom, and urgency, Thomas reframes longevity as leadership, challenges ageism, and urges readers to age visibly, live purposefully, and keep shaping the future—because purpose doesn’t retire, and neither should impact.