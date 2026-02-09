IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
Milwaukee, WI, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the Northeast, and enhances its ability to deliver a broader range of applied solutions to customers.
Founded in 1962, Simcona has earned a strong reputation for dependable service, deep technical expertise, and a customer-first mindset. These values align closely with IEWC’s culture and vision, making this a natural fit for both organizations.
“This is a meaningful step forward as we continue investing in areas where we see opportunity for long-term growth and customer impact,” said Mike Veum, President and CEO of IEWC. “By joining IEWC, Simcona’s capacity and regional presence strengthen our ability to serve customers, scale our operations, and expand the applied solutions we deliver across our OEM and infrastructure markets.”
Simcona’s wire and cable distribution and electronic component sourcing business will become part of IEWC’s OEM business, while its control panel manufacturing operations will join IEWC’s Controls business. Both of Simcona’s Rochester locations will remain open and operational.
“As we thought about the future of Simcona, finding the right partner was critical—one that would be the best fit for our employees and ensure the long-term growth and success of the business,” said Marc Iacona, President and CEO of Simcona. “IEWC shares our values, our customer-first mindset, and our commitment to people. I’m confident this partnership provides the right platform for Simcona to continue to thrive while creating new opportunities for our team and our customers.”
IEWC entered the control panel manufacturing space in 2025 with the acquisition of Bevco Engineering, establishing its Controls business unit to complement its OEM and Infrastructure divisions. The addition of Simcona builds on that foundation—expanding capacity, geographic reach, and engineering expertise to better serve customers across automation, infrastructure, medical, and industrial markets.
About IEWC
IEWC is a global distributor of wire and cable products, manufacturer of custom fiber assemblies and control panels, and provider of applied solutions that advance a connected world. IEWC partners with OEM and infrastructure customers to help them build products faster, connect systems with precision, and control operations with confidence. As an employee-owned company with more than 60 years of history, IEWC operates in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia—delivering supply chain strength, engineering expertise, and customer-first service on a global scale.
