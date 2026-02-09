Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors.
Sweetwater, TN, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Island Creek Boat Company, home of KYMA Boats, proudly announces the KYMA K7—the industry's one-of-a-kind jet boat that redefines what's possible in water sports. As a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, KYMA delivers exceptional value, personalized craftsmanship, and unmatched support straight to you, eliminating dealer markups and middlemen for a seamless, premium ownership experience.
Launched in early 2024, the KYMA K7 has already earned Boating Magazine's Watersports Boat of the Year honors and captured a dedicated following. This isn't just another jet boat—it's a true game-changer: ultra-shallow 15.5-inch draft lets you explore hidden coves, sandbars, and skinny water inaccessible to traditional V-drive surf boats, while delivering pro-level wakesurf waves in under 4 minutes with massive factory ballast and advanced surf tech. Combine that with a deep-V hull, SeaKeeper RIDE stabilization for buttery-smooth rides in chop, jet-drive safety (no exposed prop), saltwater-ready durability, and an 80-gallon tank for all-day adventures—KYMA offers zero compromises in performance, versatility, and fun.
“KYMA isn’t just another boat—we’re forging the next iconic name in watersports,” said Ken Savage, Owner. “Our disruptive technology, premium craftsmanship, and growing customer backlogs are creating massive opportunity. We’re inviting visionary investors and strategic partners who share our passion to join us in redefining jet boating and capturing the full commercial upside of this high-growth brand.”
Ready to own the ultimate jet boat? Contact Ken Savage today for a personalized quote and to schedule your demo:
ken@islandcreekboats.com
Phone: +1 (352) 949-1112
Website: https://www.kymaboats.com/
Island Creek Boats
125 Tech Drive
Sweetwater, TN 37874
For investment or partnership inquiries: ken@islandcreekboats.com
