Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers
Bozeman, MT, February 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Finishing Lab, LLC (“Finishing Lab”), a leading anodizing company, has recently expanded to include Type 3 anodizing. “I am proud to announce that Finishing Lab can now provide Type 3 anodizing to our customers. Commonly referred to as 'Hardcoat,' Type 3 anodizing provides a thicker and more durable surface coating,” said Matt Lindsay, co-founder of Finishing Lab. Type 3 anodizing is typically used in high-end applications for the aerospace, defense and industrial industries.
The expansion marks Finishing Lab as the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers. “Our team has seen a growing demand for this service over the past few years,” according to Lindsay. With a recent influx in manufacturing companies either expanding or moving to Montana, Finishing Lab can now ensure that customers can cut expensive shipping costs and keep lead times short. “We plan on adding additional services and larger tank capacity over the coming years to meet future demand,” adds co-founder Matt McCune.
“This expansion allows us to continue supporting companies in Montana and the surrounding region,” added McCune. “Our goal is to be a 'one-stop-shop' for manufacturing companies needing advanced surface treatment of parts.”
About Finishing Lab
Founded in 2021, Finishing Lab’s customers span many industries, including the outdoor industry, aerospace / defense, photonics / imaging and many other commercial enterprises. Utilizing a very strict electrochemical process, Finishing Lab’s team members process parts in accordance to military specification MIL-A-8625 to ensure compliance with thickness and corrosion guidelines. Finishing Lab processed over one million individual parts in 2025.
