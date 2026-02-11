Merrisk Launches First Data-Verified Trust Scoring Platform for Small Businesses
Las Vegas-based fintech startup replaces opinion-based reviews with real-time financial verification, giving service businesses a new way to prove trustworthiness.
Henderson, NV, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Merrisk, a B2B SaaS platform that generates dynamic trust scores using verified financial data, officially launched today at merrisk.com. The platform gives businesses a way to demonstrate operational reliability using real transaction data rather than relying solely on subjective online reviews.
Rather than depending on customer opinions—which can be manipulated, purchased, or misrepresented—Merrisk calculates a trust score ranging from 100 to 1,000 based on verified operational signals drawn from a business’s payment activity. By securely connecting commonly used payment processing platforms such as Stripe, PayPal, Square, or Shopify, businesses receive a score that reflects aspects of their financial performance and operating history.
The Problem: Online Trust Is Increasingly Unreliable
Industry research suggests a significant portion of online reviews may be fake or incentivized, making it difficult for consumers to accurately evaluate businesses—especially service-based providers where a poor choice can be costly. Many existing trust and review platforms rely on voluntary, unverified feedback that can be influenced or gamed.
Merrisk approaches trust differently. Instead of asking customers what they think, the platform analyzes what actually occurred. Factors such as transaction consistency, revenue stability, chargeback activity, refund behavior, customer retention, and account longevity contribute to a score that updates dynamically as new data becomes available.
How Merrisk Works
Businesses create a free account at merrisk.com and connect one or more payment processors using secure, read-only API access. Merrisk analyzes nine core financial signals to generate a trust score between 100 and 1,000. Verified businesses receive a public trust badge that can be embedded on their website, shared in proposals, or included in marketing materials.
The nine trust signals include: transaction consistency, revenue stability, average transaction value, chargeback activity, refund and reversal behavior, customer retention rate, payment processor diversity, account longevity, and payout regularity.
All data connections are read-only. Merrisk does not have the ability to move, modify, or withdraw funds.
Pricing & Availability
Merrisk is available now at merrisk.com with four pricing tiers designed to scale with businesses of different sizes.
Verified (Free): Basic verification and a trust badge
Pro ($39/month): Single platform connection, monthly score refresh, enhanced business profile
Premium ($99/month): Multiple platform connections and weekly score updates
Enterprise ($179/month): Priority support, API access, and custom integrations
From the Founder
“Legitimate business owners often find themselves competing against manipulated reviews and unverifiable claims,” said Jonas, Founder and CEO of Merrisk. “We built Merrisk to offer a more data-driven way to establish trust. If a business operates consistently and responsibly, its score should reflect that in a clear and transparent way.”
Target Market
Merrisk is built for service-based and online businesses where trust plays a major role in purchasing decisions, including contractors, consultants, agencies, tour operators, legal services, e-commerce sellers, and other small-to-midsize businesses. The platform initially focuses on businesses that already process payments through widely used payment platforms such as Stripe, PayPal, Square, and Shopify.
About Merrisk
Merrisk is a Las Vegas-based fintech company developing infrastructure for data-verified business trust. The platform generates dynamic trust scores by analyzing verified financial data from payment processors, offering businesses a transparent and objective way to demonstrate reliability. Merrisk is available on web and iOS.
Contact
MerriskContact
Jonas Brown
725-293-5465
https://merrisk.com
