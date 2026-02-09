New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death.
Richmond, VA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A book recently published by The Oaklea Press Inc. and written by award-winning author and researcher Stephen Hawley Martin invites Christian readers and open-minded skeptics to reconsider one of the most controversial ideas in religious thought: reincarnation. The Kindle ebook edition of the book will be free to download from Amazon on February 9 and 10. To get one, click this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GLR81HCF and "Buy Now" for $0.00.
In this new book entitled Life Goes On: Evidence for Reincarnation That Makes Sense to Christians and Open-Minded Skeptics, Martin presents historical, scientific, and experiential evidence suggesting that consciousness may survive death and continue across more than one lifetime without dismissing Christian faith or biblical authority.
Unlike many books on the subject, Life Goes On does not promote Eastern religion, New Age ideology, or speculative mysticism. Instead, it examines carefully documented cases of children who recall past lives, near-death experience research, and historical developments within early Christianity that once allowed for broader views of the soul’s journey.
Martin, a longtime student of consciousness research and a practicing Christian, writes from personal experience. After years of interviewing scientists, physicians, theologians, and consciousness researchers, he concluded that the prevailing materialist worldview no longer accounts for the growing body of evidence indicating that mind and awareness may exist independently of the brain.
“This book was not written to persuade or confront,” Martin said. “It was written for thoughtful readers who value faith and reason and who sense that the traditional explanations of life and death may be incomplete.”
Topics covered in Life Goes On include:
Verified cases of children who remember previous lives
Birthmarks and physical traits linked to remembered past-life injuries
Near-death experiences studied under controlled medical conditions
Early Christian beliefs later removed from Church doctrine
The continuity of consciousness beyond death
The rise and fall of civilizations and the soul’s long journey
The book concludes with a pastoral chapter addressed directly to Christian readers, affirming that honest inquiry need not threaten faith and that fear of death is not central to the Christian message.
Life Goes On is intended as an entry-level exploration—inviting reflection rather than demanding belief—and offers reassurance to readers who struggle with questions about death, justice, and the meaning of human life.
In this new book entitled Life Goes On: Evidence for Reincarnation That Makes Sense to Christians and Open-Minded Skeptics, Martin presents historical, scientific, and experiential evidence suggesting that consciousness may survive death and continue across more than one lifetime without dismissing Christian faith or biblical authority.
Unlike many books on the subject, Life Goes On does not promote Eastern religion, New Age ideology, or speculative mysticism. Instead, it examines carefully documented cases of children who recall past lives, near-death experience research, and historical developments within early Christianity that once allowed for broader views of the soul’s journey.
Martin, a longtime student of consciousness research and a practicing Christian, writes from personal experience. After years of interviewing scientists, physicians, theologians, and consciousness researchers, he concluded that the prevailing materialist worldview no longer accounts for the growing body of evidence indicating that mind and awareness may exist independently of the brain.
“This book was not written to persuade or confront,” Martin said. “It was written for thoughtful readers who value faith and reason and who sense that the traditional explanations of life and death may be incomplete.”
Topics covered in Life Goes On include:
Verified cases of children who remember previous lives
Birthmarks and physical traits linked to remembered past-life injuries
Near-death experiences studied under controlled medical conditions
Early Christian beliefs later removed from Church doctrine
The continuity of consciousness beyond death
The rise and fall of civilizations and the soul’s long journey
The book concludes with a pastoral chapter addressed directly to Christian readers, affirming that honest inquiry need not threaten faith and that fear of death is not central to the Christian message.
Life Goes On is intended as an entry-level exploration—inviting reflection rather than demanding belief—and offers reassurance to readers who struggle with questions about death, justice, and the meaning of human life.
Contact
Steve MartinContact
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Multimedia
Life Goes On Text
This is a PDF of the print edition of "Life Goes On" for those who wish to review the book.
Categories