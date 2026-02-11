Intertek Cristal Awards Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya Ten Health and Safety Certifications
Antalya, Turkey, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors has awarded Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya ten different certifications based on its international standards for health, safety, hygiene, water, food and security.
Located on the famous Lara Beach and recognised as one of Antalya’s flagship luxury all-inclusive resorts, Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya partnered with Intertek Cristal to implement a proactive risk management system across its operations to help ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of its guests, visitors and employees. Following a comprehensive process of independent audits, Intertek Cristal certified the property for AquaCheck, CrisisCheck, DineCheck, FireCheck, FoodCheck, PoolCheck, RoomCheck, SafetyCheck, SecurityCheck and SpaCheck – one of the highest numbers of certifications achieved by a hotel in the region.
Covering key guest experience areas such as accommodation, dining, leisure facilities, water quality, personal safety, security and emergency preparedness, Intertek Cristal independently assessed the resort against international best practice standards. It also provided expert guidance to strengthen risk controls and embed improvements into daily operations to provide consistently safe and high-quality guest experiences.
Matt Barrett, Managing Director of Intertek Cristal, said: “Achieving ten certifications demonstrates an exceptional commitment to health, safety and operational excellence. Concorde Deluxe Resort Antalya has shown strong leadership by adopting a holistic approach that gives guests and employees confidence across all areas of the property.”
Galip Topal, General Manager, Concorde De Luxe Resort, commented: “Guest safety and wellbeing are at the heart of everything we do. Working with Intertek Cristal to achieve ten certifications has strengthened our systems and our teams, and reinforces our commitment to offering a safe, trusted and premium experience for all our guests.”
